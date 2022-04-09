SS vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 11

Saffron Strikers will take on Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) in the 11th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

Saffron Strikers defeated Ginger Generals by eight wickets in their previous match to move up to fourth place in the points table with their second win of the tournament.

Bay Leaf Blasters defeated Cinnamon Pacers by nine wickets to take second place in the points table. They have previously beaten Saffron Strikers by seven wickets and would like to do so again.

SS vs BLB Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Jevon Andrew, Heron Campbel, Dillon Douglas, Jelani George, Nicoby John, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Lendon Lawrence (wk), Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Kem Charles

BLB XI

Amikel Dubissette, Kayden Felix, Devon Smith (c), Kavem Hodge, Divonie Smith, Shermon Lewis, Nelon Pascal, Jerlani Robinson, Richard Rogers, Denis Smith (wk), St Nickozi Hillaire

Match Details

SS vs BLB, Match 11, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 10 April, 12:00 AM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St. George's Stadium has been balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. With the target in mind, chasing should be the preferred option.

Today’s SS vs BLB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lendon Lawrence: His performance thus far has been disappointing, with only 37 runs in three games. Given his talent, a strong outing is to be expected.

Batters

Devon Smith: Smith has scored 83 runs at an average of 41.50 in three matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

All-rounders

Kavem Hodge: Hodge is a talented all-rounder who has already taken one wicket and scored 101 runs in three games. He has the potential to provide you with some valuable fantasy points in upcoming matches. Hodge is currently the highest run-getter in the Isle T10 this season.

Bowlers

Richard Rogers - He is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker, with four scalps at an average of 9.50 in three games.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

Sherman Lewis (BLB): 88 points

Darius Martin (SS): 97 points

Nelon Pascal (BLB): 112 points

Important Stats for SS vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

Kem Charles: Five wickets in three matches; bowling average: 11.60

Dillon Douglas: 63 runs in three matches; batting average: 21.00

Mickel Joseph: 44 runs in three matches; batting average: 44.00

SS vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Today

SS vs BLB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendon Lawrence, Devon Smith, Dillon Douglas, Nicoby John, Kavem Hodge, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Amikel Dubissette, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal, Kem Charles

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Kem Charles.

SS vs BLB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Dillon Douglas, Nicoby John, Kavem Hodge, Mickel Joseph, Amikel Dubissette, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal, Kem Charles, Darius Martin

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Mickel Joseph.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee