SS vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 16

Saffron Strikers will face Clove Challengers (CC) in the 16th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

Saffron Strikers have been successful thus far, with three wins from five matches. The team currently sits in second place in the points table. The Strikers' playoff chances are looking good, and they'd like to get even closer with a win here.

Clove Challengers' performance thus far has been disappointing, as they have lost four matches in a row. They'll be hoping to win their first match of the tournament in the upcoming contest.

SS vs CC Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Ryan John (c), Kem Charles, Heron Campbell, Dillon Douglas, Nicoby John, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence, Levanghn Lewis, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Jevon Andrew (wk)

CC XI

Ronald Ettienne (c), Rickie Alexander (wk), Teddy Bishop, Kelton Cadoo, Cyprian Forsyth, Junior Henry, Imran Joseph, Dennis Narayan, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas.

Match Details

SS vs CC, Match 16, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: 12 April, 12:00 AM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The St. George's Stadium track is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but pacers should expect some movement with the new ball. The team that wins the toss will almost definitely choose to bat first.

Today's SS vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lendon Lawrence: Lawrence's batting has not been very impressive in this tournament so far. He has scored only 64 runs at an average of 12.80 in five games.

Batters

Dillon Douglas: He is a reliable performer for his team. In five games, Douglas has scored 97 runs at an average of 19.40. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Ronald Ettinne: The experienced all-rounder has scored 110 runs at an average of 36.66 in four games while also taking six wickets. Ronald could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Kem Charles: Charles' bowling performances have been impressive in the ongoing tournament. In five games, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 9.25. He is also currently the highest wicket-taker in the Isle T10 this season.

5 best players to pick in SS vs CC Dream11 prediction team

Mickel Joseph (SS): 238 points

Darron Nedd (CC): 118 points

Ryan John (SS): 177 points

Josh Thomas (SS): 241 points

Rickie Alexander (CC): 81 points

Key stats for SS vs CC Dream11 prediction team

Josh Thomas – Six wickets in five games; bowling average: 12.83.

Darius Martin - Five wickets in five games; bowling average: 13.80.

Ronald Ettienne – 110 runs and six wickets in four games; bowling average: 10.50.

SS vs CC Dream11 Prediction

SS vs CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendon Lawrence, Dillon Douglas, Teddy Bishop, Casimir Thomas, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Ronald Ettienne, Darius Martin, Kem Charles, Josh Thomas, Darron Nedd

Captain: Ronald Ettienne Vice-captain: Mickel Joseph.

SS vs CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lendon Lawrence, Dillon Douglas, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, Ronald Ettienne, Darius Martin, Kem Charles, Josh Thomas, Imran Joseph

Captain: Ronald Ettienne Vice-captain: Kem Charles.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee