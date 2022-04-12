GG vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 17

Ginger Generals (GG) will face the Clove Challengers (CC) in the 17th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the St. George's Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

Ginger Generals ended their two-match losing streak by defeating the Bay Leaf Blasters by nine wickets in the previous match.

They now have a total of six points from their five matches and have moved up to third place in the points table. They would definitely like to ease their way ahead with another victory.

Meanwhile, the Clove Challengers defeated the Saffron Strikers by 24 runs in the previous match to earn their first victory and two points. They will come out with the intention of extending their winning streak when they face the Ginger Generals on Tuesday.

GG vs CC Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Roland Cato (c), Charles Reynold, Samuel Charles (wk), Larry Edwards, Javel St. Paul, Johann Jeremiah, McDonald Daniel, Kimani Melius, Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus, Denroy Charles

CC XI

Ronald Ettienne (c), Rickie Alexander (wk), Teddy Bishop, Cyprian Forsyth, Junior Henry, Imran Joseph, Dennis Narayan, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Casimir Thomas, Tiron Charles

Match Details

GG vs CC, Match 17, Spice Isle T10

Date and Time: April 12, 2021, 09:15 PM

Venue: St. George's Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St. George's Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. However, the surface gives batters an edge as the ball comes off the bat nicely.

Anything above 100 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's GG vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rickie Alexander: He has scored 41 runs in five games at an average of 13.33, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. Rickie is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Roland Kato: He has been one of the most important players for his side, scoring 119 runs at an average of 59.50 in just five innings. Kato is a must-have for your GG vs CC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ronald Ettienne: He had a rare failure in the previous game. However, he picked up one wicket in the game prior to that.

Ettienne could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He has scored 116 runs and taken seven wickets at an average of 9.57 in five games.

Bowlers

Darron Nedd: He did exceptionally well with the ball in the previous game, taking two wickets. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

5 best players to pick in GG vs CC Dream11 prediction team

Redhead Nicklaus (GG): 160 points

mean Joseph (CC): 169 points

Edward Larry (GG): 139 points

Kimo Peters (GG): 154 points

Mc Donald Daniel (GG): 167 points

Key stats for GG vs CC Dream11 prediction team

Charles Reynold – Seven wickets in four games; bowling average: 12.42

Johann Jeremiah - 164 runs in five games; batting average: 41.00

Teddy Bishop – 86 runs in five games; batting average: 17.20

GG vs CC Dream11 Prediction

GG vs CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rickie Alexander, Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Teddy Bishop, Charles Reynold, McDonald Daniel, Ronald Ettienne, Johann Jeremiah, Redhead Nicklaus, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph

Captain: Ronald Ettienne Vice-captain: Johann Jeremiah

GG vs CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rickie Alexander, Kimani Melius, Roland Cato, Teddy Bishop, Charles Reynold, McDonald Daniel, Ronald Ettienne, Johann Jeremiah, Larry Edwards, Redhead Nicklaus, Darron Nedd

Captain: Ronald Ettienne Vice-captain: Darron Nedd.

