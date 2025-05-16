SS vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 11

The 11th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Saffron Strikers (SS) squaring off against Clove Challengers (CC) at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Saturday, May 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SS vs CC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Saffron Strikers have won two of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Ginger Generals by 7 wickets. Clove Challengers, too, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Cinnamon Pacers by 21 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 7 matches. Clove Challengers have won 3 matches while Saffron Strikers have won 4 matches.

SS vs CC Match Details

The 11th match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 17 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 6:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

SS vs CC, 11th Match

Date and Time: May 17, 2025, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Clove Challengers and Cinnamon Pacers, where a total of 231 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

Ad

SS vs CC Form Guide

SS - L W W

CC - W W L

SS vs CC Probable Playing XI

SS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Andrew (wk), S Brathwaite, N John, R Sylvester, A Thomas, J St. Paul, K Charles, D Cyrus, O Lewis, T Charles, N Pascal

CC Playing XI

No injury updates

J Hazzard (wk), S Charles, S Joseph, D Nedd, D Hypolite, R Cato, R Rogers, H Jackson, J George, K Murray, R Nicklaus

Ad

SS vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Brathwaite

S Brathwaite is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 50 runs in the last two matches of the tournament. J Hazzard is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

R Cato

R Sylvester and R Cato are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Cato is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 101 runs in the last three matches. K Murray is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

D Nedd

D Nedd and J St. Paul are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Nedd will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has made 64 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches. K Charles is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Pascal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Pascal and R Nicklaus. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Pascal will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has scored 7 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. O Lewis is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

SS vs CC match captain and vice-captain choices

D Nedd

D Nedd is one of the most crucial picks from Clove Challengers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has made 64 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last three matches.

N Pascal

N Pascal is one of the most crucial picks from the Saffron Strikers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has made 7 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SS vs CC, 11th Match

J St. Paul

D Nedd

R Cato

N Pascal

O Lewis

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite

Ad

Batters: R Cato, R Sylvester, K Murray

All-rounders: J St. Paul, K Charles, D Nedd

Bowlers: R Nicklaus, O Lewis, N Pascal, A Dubissette

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Brathwaite

Ad

Batters: R Cato

All-rounders: J St. Paul, K Charles, D Nedd, S Joseph

Bowlers: R Nicklaus, O Lewis, N Pascal, A Dubissette, T Charles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️