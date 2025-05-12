SS vs CC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 2

The second match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Saffron Strikers (SS) squaring off against Clove Challengers (CC). The La Sagesse Park in Grenada will host the clash on Tuesday, May 13. Here's all you need to know about the SS vs CC Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Saffron Strikers won only two of their eight matches in the Spice Isle T10 2024 season. They will look to perform better this year. Clove Challengers, on the other hand, were the runners-up of the 2024 season as they lost the Finals to Nutmeg Warriors by a big margin of nine wickets.

These two teams have played a total of six matches. Both teams have won three matches each.

SS vs CC Match Details

The 2nd match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 13 at the La Sagesse Park in Grenada at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS vs CC, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 13th May 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

SS vs CC Form Guide

SS - Will be playing their first match

CC - Will be playing their first match

SS vs CC Probable Playing XI

SS Playing XI

No injury updates

K Francis (wk), S Brathwaite, N John, R Sylvester, A Thomas, J St. Paul, K Charles, D Cyrus, O Lewis, T Charles, N Pascal

CC Playing XI

No injury updates

J Hazzard (wk), S Charles, S Joseph, D Nedd, D Hypolite, R Cato, R Rogers, H Jackson, J George, K Murray, R Nicklaus

SS vs CC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Hazzard

J Hazzard is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. K Francis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S Joseph

D Nedd and S Joseph are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Joseph is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. D Hypolite is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

H Jackson

H Jackson and J St. Paul are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Jackson will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. J George is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Williams

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Murray and R Williams. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Williams will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. K Charles is another good bowler for today's match.

SS vs CC match captain and vice-captain choices

H Jackson

H Jackson is one of the most crucial picks from Clove Challengers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

J St. Paul

J St. Paul is one of the most crucial picks from the Saffron Strikers squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for SS vs CC, 2nd Match

J St. Paul

H Jackson

S Joseph

D Nedd

R Williams

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Hazzard, K Francis

Batters: S Joseph, D Hypolite, D Nedd

All-rounders: J George, J St. Paul, H Jackson, R Rogers

Bowlers: K Murray, R Williams

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Hazzard

Batters: S Joseph, D Hypolite, D Nedd, S Brathwaite

All-rounders: J George, J St. Paul, H Jackson

Bowlers: K Murray, R Williams, K Charles

