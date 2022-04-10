SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 12

The Saffron Strikers will take on the Cinnamon Pacers in the 12th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

The Saffron Strikers have had a topsy-turvy campaign and have won and lost equal number of games.

They suffered their second loss in the competition against the Bay Leaf Blasters in the last match. They lost the game by five wickets and are fourth in the table as things stand.

Meanwhile, the Cinnamon Pacers finally secured their first points on the board as they defeated Clove Challengers by nine wickets.

However, they went on to lose the next games against Ginger Generals and Bay Leaf Blasters. They are fifth in the table with a couple of points.

SS vs CP Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Lendon Lawrence (wk), Heron Campbell, Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Nicoby John, Kem Charles, Jelani George, Levanghn Lewis, Josh Thomas, Darius Martin

CP XI

Alick Athanaze, Desron Maloney, Javed Hazzard (wk), Sheon Andrew, Micah Narine (c), Jamie Buddy, Tade Carmichael, Chard Charles, Junior Cyrus, Jonathan Taylor, Deshonte Thomas

Match Details

SS vs CP, Spice Isle T10, Match 12

Date and Time: April 10, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today's SS vs CP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Hazzard is a great choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has been in great form and has smashed 85 runs in three matches.

Batters

In his very first match, A Athanaze showed that he has been in great touch and scored 52* in just 26 deliveries to win the match for the Cinnamon Pacers.

D Maloney has also done a great job with the bat in hand. He has scored 56 runs so far and will be looking for a bigger knock.

All-rounders

R John is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 21 runs and has also picked up three wickets. He will be a great captaincy pick for your SS vs CP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

K Charles seems to be in good form at the moment. He has taken six wickets thus far and will be eyeing more success.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS vs CP Dream11 prediction team

K Charles (SS) – 205 points

M Joseph (SS) – 193 points

R John (SS) – 165 points

D Douglas (SS) – 150 points

J Thomas (SS) – 140 points

Important stats for SS vs CP Dream11 prediction team

K Charles: 6 wickets

M Joseph: 88 runs

R John: 21 runs and 3 wickets

D Maloney: 56 runs

A Athanaze: 52 runs

SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction Today

SS vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hazzard, L Lawrence, D Douglas, A Athanaze, D Maloney, M Joseph, R John, M Narine, K Charles, J Thomas, J Taylor

Captain: A Athanaze, Vice-Captain: M Joseph

SS vs CP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hazzard, L Lawrence, D Douglas, A Athanaze, D Maloney, M Joseph, R John, D Martin, K Charles, J Thomas, J Taylor

Captain: R John, Vice-Captain: K Charles.

