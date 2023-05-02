SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10, Match 16

The 16th match of the Spice Isle T10 will see the Saffron Strikers (SS) square off against the Cinnamon Pacers (CP) at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Saffron Strikers have played four matches in the tournament and have managed to win two of them while losing the other two. They are currently fourth in the points table and will be looking to win this match in order to move further up the table.

The Cinnamon Pacers, on the other hand, have lost three of their four matches. They are currently in last position in the points table and are in desperate need of a win to get their campaign back on track.

SS vs CP Match Details

The 16th game of the Spice Isle T10 will be played on May 3 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's. The match will commence at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SS vs CP, Match 16, Spice Isle T10 2023

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday; 12.00 am IST.

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's

SS vs CP Probable Playing XIs

SS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SS Probable Playing XI

J Gian Benjamin, M Anil, S Naitram, K Charles, R John, R Williams, D Cyrus, S Lewis, J Buddy, J St. Paul, and D Alexander.

CP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CP Probable Playing XI

N St. Hillaire, S Regis, D Maloney, K Cadoo, M Lambert, J George, M Narine, J Olive, C Duncan, L Edward, and J Taylor.

SS vs CP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N St. Hillaire

Hillaire has done a good job with the bat this tournament. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him a great choice from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

S Regis

Regis has been in good touch with the bat this tournament. He has scored consistently and that makes him a great batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

R Williams

R Williams has done a good job with both the bat and the ball. His current form in both trades makes him a great choice from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

L Edward

Edward has been in good touch with the ball this tournament. He has picked up wickets frequently and that makes him a great pick from the bowler section.

SS vs CP match captain and vice-captain choices

R Williams

Williams has been doing well with both the bat and the ball this tournament. He has been performing on a regular basis and that makes him one of the best picks as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

R John

R John has been in-form with both the bat and the ball in this competition. He can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SS vs CP, Match 16

N St. Hillaire

S Regis

R John

R Williams

L Edward

SS vs CP Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and can also complete their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, Head-to-head Team

SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: J Gian Benjamin, N St. Hillaire

Batters: D Maloney, S Naitram, S Regis

All-rounders: R John, C Duncan, R Williams

Bowlers: L Edward, S Lewis, J St. Paul

SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, Grand League Team

SS vs CP Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: J Gian Benjamin, N St. Hillaire

Batters: D Maloney, S Naitram, S Regis

All-rounders: R John, C Duncan, R Williams

Bowlers: L Edward, S Lewis, J St. Paul

Poll : 0 votes