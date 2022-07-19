SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) take on the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Tuesday, July 19.

The Salem Spartans are all but out of the running for a playoff spot in TNPL 2022, having lost all four of their games so far. While their bowling unit has impressed in patches, their batting unit has underwhelmed. Chepauk Super Gillies, on the other hand, have recovered from a slow start to place themselves in a favorable position to make it to the final four. Although there is some doubt over Sai Kishore's availability, the Chepauk Super Gillies have enough firepower to fancy a win in this game. With both sides eyeing the two points up for grabs, an entertaining start to the Salem-leg of the TNPL is on the cards.

SS vs CSG Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Jafar Jamal, Gopinath, S Ganesh, R Kavin (wk), S Abishiek, Daryl Ferrario, Murugan Ashwin (c), M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravi Karthikeyan, G Kishoor and G Periyaswamy.

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, S Radhakrishnan, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander, Sandeep Warrier and R Sai Kishore/R Arun Kumar.

Match Details

SS vs CSG, TNPL 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 19th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SCF Cricket Ground, Salem

Pitch Report

With this being the first game at the SCF Cricket Ground in this year's TNPL, a relatively high-scoring game is on the cards. The new ball should move around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. There should be some turn available for the spinners, although the humid conditions in Salem might not favor them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SS vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan is a household name in the TNPL given his consistent performances for the Chepauk Super Gillies over the last few seasons. The CSG keeper has come up with some handy knocks in the tournament, but is yet to strike a chord with consistency. Given his ability to score big runs at a fair rate as well, he is a must-have in your SS vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Daryl Ferrario: Daryl Ferrario has been the lone warrior with the bat for the Salem Spartans in TNPL 2022. Although he has been decent in the middle order, he has lacked support from the other end. Given the form that he is in and his ability against spin, Ferrario is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Sonu Yadav: Sonu Yadav has provided the impetus with the bat on multiple occasions this season, coming up with quick knocks in the backend of the innings. The Chepauk Super Gillies all-rounder has done well with the ball as well, picking up a couple of wickets in his previous outing against the Dragons. With Yadav in fine form coming into the game, he is another player to keep an eye out for in this game.

Bowlers

G Periyaswamy: G Periyaswamy is one of the best bowlers in the TNPL with his ability to nail the yorkers being noteworthy. Apart from his death-bowling skills, Periyaswamy can hold his own in the other phases of an innings as well. Although his form has been iffy, his experience and talent should make him a must-have in your SS vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

Murugan Ashwin (SS)

Sonu Yadav (CSG)

Daryl Ferrario (SS)

Important stats for SS vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

G Periyaswamy - 2 wickets in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, ER: 6.67

R Alexander - 7 wickets in 5 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 16.71

Kaushik Gandhi - 137 runs in 5 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 27.40

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

SS vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, R Kavin, U Sasidev, K Gopinath, K Gandhi, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, D Ferrario, M Ashwin, R Alexander and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: M Ashwin.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, R Kavin, S Radhakrishnan, K Gopinath, K Gandhi, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, D Ferrario, M Ashwin, M Siddharth and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: K Gandhi. Vice-captain: D Ferrario.

