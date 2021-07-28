SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Match 12

Match 12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 has the Salem Spartans taking on the Chepauk Super Gillies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The Super Gillies are at the bottom of the TNPL table and will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win today. However, they face the Spartans, who are high on confidence after a big win over Tiruppur. Either way, a riveting contest beckons with two points up for grabs at Chepauk.

SS vs CSG TNPL 2021 Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Gopinath, S Abhishek, A Srinivasan, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Ferrario (c), Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Karthikeyan, Umashankar Sushil (wk), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi and G Periyaswamy

CSG XI

Kaushik Gandhi (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Sujay, R Sathish, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Srinivas, Dev Rahul, Manimaran Siddharth and R Alexander

Match Details

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: 28th July 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Chepauk is a tricky one to bat on with there being ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the pacers should get the ball to swing around early in the innings, the batsmen will look to take the attack to the bowlers. As the game progresses, the pitch will get slower with the spinners likely to play a big role. With this being a day game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's SS vs CSG TNPL 2021 Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

N Jagadeesan: CSK wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan comes into today's TNPL game on the back of a sensational 95-run knock against the Nellai Royal Kings. With form on his side, Jagadeesan is sure to be a popular pick in today's SS vs CSG Dream11 teams.

Batsmen

Kaushik Gandhi: Kaushik Gandhi is arguably one of the best batsmen in the league. However, he is still due for a big score in TNPL 2021 and could deliver in the upcoming contest.

Daryl Ferrario: Salem Spartans captain Daryl Ferrario has been a revelation down the order this season. With the pitch expected to turn a bit, Ferrario's ability against spin will come to the fore.

All-rounders

Vijay Shankar: Star all-rounder Vijay Shankar has blown hot and cold in the TNPL this season. With his side itching for a win on Wednesday, Shankar could be the go-to man for your SS vs CSG Dream11 team.

R Sonu Yadav: Sonu Yadav has a reputation for coming up with the goods in crunch moments. Despite Yadav not being in the best of form, expect him to bounce back with a better performance.

Bowlers

G Periyaswamy: Perhaps the best bowler in the TNPL, G Periyaswamy has been a revelation with the ball. With four wickets and an economy of 5.71, Periyaswamy is a must-have in your SS vs CSG Dream11 team.

R Alexander: CSG's lead pacer R Alexander has a good head on his shoulders and is renowned for his death bowling skills. Capable of bowling decent change-ups as well, Alexander could be a brilliant addition to your Dream11 team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS vs CSG Dream11 prediction team

R Sathish (CSG) - 193 points

N Jagadeesan (CSG) - 176 points

Vijay Shankar (SS) - 120 points

G Periyaswamy (SS) - 114 points

Murugan Ashwin (SS) - 83 points

Important stats for SS vs CSG TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan: 95 runs in two TNPL 2021 matches; SR - 135.71

Vijay Shankar: 101 runs in four T20I innings; SR - 138.36

R Sathish: Five wickets in two TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average - 6.80

G Periyaswamy: Four wickets in two TNPL 2021 matches, Economy - 5.71

Daryl Ferrario: 40 (27) vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (previous game)

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

SS vs CSG TNPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, D Ferrario, K Gopinath, U Sasidev, K Gandhi, V Shankar, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, G Periyaswamy, M Ashwin and D Rahul

Captain: K Gandhi, Vice-captain: V Shankar

SS vs CSG TNPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, D Ferrario, A Srinivasan, U Sasidev, K Gandhi, V Shankar, M Siddharth, S Abhishek, G Periyaswamy, M Ashwin and D Rahul

Captain: V Shankar, Vice-captain: M Siddharth

Edited by Samya Majumdar