SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 3rd-place Playoff Match - June 11th, 2021

The Saffron Strikers will take on Ginger Generals in the third-place playoff match of the Spice Isle T10 on Friday.

The Saffron Strikers' four-match winning run came to an end at the hands of the Nutmeg Warriors, who beat them by 28 runs. The Strikers will be keen to end their Spice Isle T10 campaign with a win today.

Ginger Generals, meanwhile, have lost their last three games, including a seven-wicket loss to the Cinnamon Pacers in the semi-finals. The Generals will be hoping to sign off with a win and finish third in the Spice Isle T10.

The Saffron Strikers, who have won their last two matches against the Ginger Generals, will start as favorites in the Spice Isle T10 third-place playoff clash.

Squads to choose from:

Saffron Strikers

Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Predicted Playing XIs

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (c), Kern Charles, Samora Fraser, Jelani George, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, John Olive, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Match Details

Match: Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 34th Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 11th June, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium is generally suitable for batting, with the average score at the venue in the T10 format being 108 runs. Although teams have breached the 100-run mark consistently in the Spice Isle T10, the flow of runs is expected to be restricted by the spinners in the middle overs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SS vs GG)

SS vs GG Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, M Anil, R Cato, M Joseph, N S Hillaire, M D Daniel, R John, R Nicklaus, K Charles, P Nelon, L Williams

Captain: M D Daniel. Vice-captain: L Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lawrence, R Cato, M Joseph, N S Hillaire, M D Daniel, E Larry, R Nicklaus, K Charles, P Nelon, L Williams, A Moses

Captain: E Larry. Vice-captain: R Cato

