SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 4th, 2021

Saffron Strikers will take on Ginger Generals in the 14th match of the Spice Isle T10 on Friday.

The Saffron Strikers won their first two Spice Isle T10 games against Clove Challengers and Nutmeg Warriors respectively before suffering a 10-run defeat at the hands of the Cinnamon Pacers in their last outing.

Ginger Generals have also won two of their last three Spice Isle T10 matches. They won their opening encounter against the Bay Leaf Blasters by 16 runs before losing their second game against the Clove Challengers by six wickets. But the Ginger Generals managed to bounce back with a 14-run win over the Northern Warriors in their last game.

Squads to choose from:

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Predicted Playing XIs

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Match Details

Match: Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, 14th Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 4th June, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium generally favors the batsmen, with teams crossing the 100-run mark in the Spice Isle T10 with considerable ease. But spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs to restricti the flow of runs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SS vs GG)

SS vs GG Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, M Anil, B Wavel, R Cato, A Moses, K Charles, R John, R Nicklaus, E Larry, P Nelon, L Williams

Captain: K Charles. Vice-captain: R Nicklaus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lawrence, M Anil, B Wavel, R Cato, A Moses, K Charles, R John, M D Daniel, R Nicklaus, E Larry, P Nelon

Captain: E Larry. Vice-captain: R Cato

Edited by Samya Majumdar