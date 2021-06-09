SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Spice Isle T10 - June 9, 2021

In the 30th match of Spice Isle T10, Saffron Strikers will take on Ginger Generals at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Wednesday.

There’s no stopping the Saffron Strikers in the inaugural season of the Spice Isle T10 tournament. They have had six wins in nine games so far. The Strikers will look to continue their winning run going into their next encounter.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, are having a mixed season with four wins and four defeats. They are currently in third spot on the points table and are aiming for a semi-final spot. The Generals lost to the Cinnamon Pacers by 32 runs in their previous encounter.

Squads to choose from

Saffron Strikers

Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato, Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

Probable Playing XIs

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (c), Kern Charles, Samora Fraser, Jelani George, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, John Olive, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (c), Benjamin Wavel (wk), Brathwaite Jaheim, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil, McDonald Daniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Match Details

Match: Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals, Match 30

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time (IST): 9th June, 11:30 PM

Pitch report

The 22-yard track at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada has largely supported the batsmen, with 100-120 being the par score. However, the pitch tends to slow down as the innings progresses and the second innings batting becomes a tad tough.

The spin bowlers and medium pacers will look to get the maximum from the track in the latter stages of the game.

Spice Isle T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SS vs GG)

SS vs GG Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendon Lawrence, Roland Cato, St Nickozi Hillaire, Benjamin Wavel, McDonald Daniel, Kern Charles, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph, John Olive, Redhead Nicklaus, Edward Larry

Captain: McDonald Daniel Vice-captain: Lendon Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Anil, Roland Cato, Charles Reynold, Benjamin Wavel, McDonald Daniel, Kern Charles, Ryan John, John Olive, Redhead Nicklaus, Pascal Nelon, Laurie Williams

Captain: Roland Cato Vice-captain: Ryan John

