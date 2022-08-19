SS vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 23

The Hubli Tigers (HT) will take on the Shivamogga Strikers (SS) in the 23rd match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, August 19.

The Hubli Tigers have played six Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 matches so far, winning and losing three apiece. Shivamogga Strikers, meanwhile, have played seven games, returning with just one win and six losses.

SS vs HT Probable Playing 11 Today

HT XI

Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Rohan Naveen, Shishir Bhavane, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Naveen MG, BU Shiva Kumar, Anand Doddamani, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), V Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi.

SS XI

Rohan Kadam, Vinay Sagar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR (wk), Stallin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Avinash D, KC Cariappa, Punith S, Devaiah, Desmond Antonys.

Match Details

SS vs HT, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 19th August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format. High scores are pretty common at the venue, with the average first-innings score here being 170 runs.

Today’s SS vs HT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Luvnith Sisodia is the Hubli Tigers' leading run-scorer in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with 199 runs at a strike rate of 141.13.

Batters

Rohan Kadam has amassed 290 runs in seven innings at an average of 41.42 and a strike rate of 137.44. Kadam could prove to be a great captaincy for your SS vs HT Dream11 fantasy team.

KV Siddharth has also done tremendously well in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, scoring 204 runs in six innings at an average of over 40.

All-rounders

Krishnappa Gowtham is a wonderful all-rounder who has smashed 90 runs at a strike rate of 190 while also scalping seven wickets.

D Avinash has slammed 128 runs at a strike rate of over 136 in addition to taking seven wickets.

Bowler

V Koushik has picked up six wickets and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Kadam (SS) – 428 points

Krishnappa Gowtham (SS) – 380 points

D Avinash (SS) – 374 points

Luvnith Sisodia (HT) – 303 points

V Koushik (HT) – 286 points

Important stats for SS vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Rohan Kadam: 290 runs

Krishnappa Gowtham: 90 runs and 7 wickets

D Avinash: 128 runs and 7 wickets

Luvnith Sisodia: 199 runs

V Koushik: 6 wickets

SS vs HT Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022)

SS vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Sharath, Luvnith Sisodia, Rohan Kadam, KV Siddharth, M Taha, D Avinash, Krishnappa Gowtham, G Naveen, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, K Cariappa.

Captain: Rohan Kadam. Vice-captain: Krishnappa Gowtham.

SS vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luvnith Sisodia, Rohan Kadam, KV Siddharth, M Taha, D Avinash, Krishnappa Gowtham, G Naveen, S Hoover, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, U Aiyappa.

Captain: KV Siddharth. Vice-captain: D Avinash.

Edited by Samya Majumdar