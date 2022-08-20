SS vs MU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 25

Shivamogga Strikers (SS) will take on Mangalore United (MU) in the 25th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (August 20).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SS vs MU Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XI and the pitch report for the 25th match.

Shivamogga Strikers have been extremely underwhelming so far and are placed last after winning just one of their eight matches. They have two points and they have lost four of their last five matches. Strikers recently suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of Hubli Tigers.

Meanwhile, Mangalore United are fourth in the standings, having won and lost four matches, respectively. They are level on eight points with Hubli Tigers but are placed higher courtesy of their better net run rate. Unfortunately, they are currently on a three-game losing streak and need to turn things around. They lost their last match against Gulbarga Mystics by 28 runs.

SS vs MU Match Details, Match 25

The 25th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 20 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS vs MU, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: August 20, 2022, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcasting: Star Sports Network

SS vs MU Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is said to be a balanced surface that might favor the batters under certain conditions. Batters must remain alert while facing the first few deliveries and play their strokes with caution.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 159.4

Average second innings score: 156.2

SS vs MU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Shivamogga Strikers: L-L-L-W-L

Mangalore United: L-L-W-L-L

SS vs MU probable playing 11s for today’s match

Shivamogga Strikers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Shivamogga Strikers Probable Playing 11

Sharath BR (w), Stallin Hoover, Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Rajvir Wadhwa, Shreyas BM, KC Cariappa, Utham Aiyappa, Chaitanya S

Mangalore United Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Mangalore United Probable Playing 11

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Aneeshwar Gautam, Abhinav Manohar, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Sujay Sateri (w), HS Sharath, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shashi Kumar K, Yashovardhan Parantap

SS vs MU Dream11 match top picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

BR Sharath (7 matches, 180 runs, Average: 25.71)

BR Sharath is a pretty decent wicketkeeper pick for your SS vs MU Dream11 Fantasy. He has amassed 180 runs in seven matches and has been quite reliable with the bat.

Top Batter pick

Abhinav Manohar (8 matches, 247 runs, Average: 61.75)

Abhinav Manohar has plenty of experience playing in the Indian Premier League and he has translated that into this tournament with a strong run of performances as well. He is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer with 247 runs in eight matches at a stunning average of 61.75. He has also batted at a fabulous strike rate close to 170.

Top All-rounder pick

D Avinash (8 matches, 129 runs and 7 wickets)

D Avinash adds a lot of balance to the Shivamogga Strikers lineup and is useful in all phases. He has scored 129 runs at a strike rate of over 134. He has also scalped seven wickets at a strike rate of 18.85.

Top Bowler pick

HS Sharath (9 matches, 12 wickets, Strike Rate: 15.58)

HS Sharath is expected to lead the bowling unit for Mangalore United once again. He has already scalped 12 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 8.79. Sharath has also added 58 runs with the bat at a wonderful strike rate of 187.09.

SS vs MU match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohan Kadam

Rohan Kadam is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has collected 290 runs in seven matches at an average of 41.42 and at a strike rate of 137.44. He has also notched up four half-centuries already and with him on the crease, runs are expected in plenty. Kadam could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your SS vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham is another player who has a lot of experience playing in the IPL and is a wonderful all-rounder. Gowtham has scored 95 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 186. He has also picked up eight wickets in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SS vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Name Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Rohan Kadam 290 runs 428 points HS Sharath 58 runs and 12 wickets 422 points Abhinav Manohar 247 runs 411 points Krishnappa Gowtham 95 runs and 8 wickets 407 points Nikin Jose 246 runs 392 points

SS vs MU match expert tips

Having HS Sharath as a multiplier pick could prove to be an X factor. Although he has contributed several points, he is not the most popular captaincy pick in Dream11 because batters and all-rounders are preferred ahead of him. However, users can expect to take advantage of this fact.

SS vs MU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head to Head League

SS vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: BR Sharath

Batters: Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose, KV Siddharth

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, D Avinash, Stalin Hoover

Bowlers: HS Sharath, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Venkatesh

SS vs MU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

SS vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: BR Sharath

Batters: Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose, KV Siddharth

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, D Avinash, Macneil Noronha

Bowlers: HS Sharath, Vyshak Vijaykumar, KC Cariappa

