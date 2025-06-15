SS vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, Match 13

The 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will see Salem Spartans (SS) squaring off against Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday, June 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SS vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Salem Spartans have won all of their last three matches. They won their last match against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans by four wickets. Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Chepauk Super Gillies by 41 runs.
These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Nellai Royal Kings have won all the matches.
SS vs NRK Match Details
The 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will be played on June 15 at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game is set to take place at 7:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SS vs NRK, 13th Match
Date and Time: 15th June 2025, 7:15 PM IST
Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore
Pitch Report
The pitch at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers, where a total of 301 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.
SS vs NRK Form Guide
SS - Won 3 of their last 3 matches
NRK - Won 1 of their last 2 matches
SS vs NRK Probable Playing XI
SS Playing XI
No injury updates
S Abhishek (c), Hari Nishanth, R Kavin (wk), Rajendran Vivek, Sunny Sandhu, Nidhish Rajagopal, M Mohammed, S Harish Kumar, J Gowri Sankar, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah
NRK Playing XI
Santosh Kumar Duraisamy, Arun Karthik (wk & c), Guruswamy Ajitesh, Rithik Easwaran, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Nirmal Kumar, Sonu Yadav, NS Harish, Sachin Rathi, Emmanuel Cherian, M Udhayakumar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran
SS vs NRK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Karthik
A Karthik is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 92 runs in the last two matches. R Kavin is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
N Rajagopal
H Nishant and R Rajagopal are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. R Rajagopal is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has smashed 140 runs in the last three matches. M Adnan is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
S Yadav
S Yadav and M Mohammed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Yadav will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 25 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. S Sandhu is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
V Yudheeswaran
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Poiyamozhi and V Yudheeswaran. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. V Yudheeswaran is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. R Shah is another good bowler for today's match.
SS vs NRK match captain and vice-captain choices
M Mohammed
M Mohammed is one of the most crucial picks from Salem Spartans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 8 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last three matches of the season.
S Yadav
S Yadav is one of the most crucial picks from the Nellai Royal Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 25 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for SS vs NRK, 13th Match
S Yadav
M Mohammed
N Rajagopal
N Harish
A Karthik
Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Karthik, R Kavin
Batters: N Rajagopal, H Nishanth, M Adnan Khan
All-rounders: N Harish, S Yadav, M Mohammed, S Sandhu
Bowlers: V Yudheeswaran, M Poiyamozhi
Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Karthik
Batters: N Rajagopal, H Nishanth, M Adnan Khan, S Kumar
All-rounders: N Harish, S Yadav, M Mohammed, S Sandhu
Bowlers: V Yudheeswaran, R Shah
