SS vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) take on the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Saturday, June 25.

The Nellai Royal Kings got off to the perfect start in this year's TNPL, beating the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies in a Super Over. Sanjay Yadav was the star of the show, coming up with the goods with both the bat and ball. They will be keen to put in another such performance against the Salem Spartans, who also boast a strong roster, with the duo of Murugan Ashwin and Vijay Shankar in the mix. All in all, another thriller beckons in Tirunelveli, with valuable points up for grabs.

SS vs NRK Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Akshay Srinivasan, R Kavin (wk), Vijay Shankar, S Abishiek, Daryl Ferrario, Murugan Ashwin (c), Ravi Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Lokesh Raj, S Boopalan and G Periyaswamy.

NRK XI

Baba Aparajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith (c&wk), G Ajitesh, Jitendra Kumar, NS Harish, M Shajahan, V Athisayaraj Davidson and Trilok Nag.

Match Details

SS vs NRK, TNPL 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 25th June 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Indian Cements Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side. The batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat in the early stages. However, the pitch should slow down as the match progresses, allowing bowlers to vary their pace to good effect. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s SS vs NRK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Baba Indrajith: Baba Indrajith has grown in stature over the last few seasons, coming up with handy knocks in the middle order. The NRK captain has good technique against both pace and spin. With Indrajith impressing with his wicketkeeping skills as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Daryl Ferrario: Daryl Ferrario was a consistent performer for the Salem Spartans last time around, coming up with brilliant knocks in the middle order. Ferrario can also chip in with the ball, adding further value to his selection. With Ferrario bound to have an impact on this game, he is a fine pick in your SS vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar is one of the best players on the Tamil Nadu circuit, having played in the IPL and for Team India. While Vijay is capable of coming up with impactful knocks in the top order, his bowling adds balance and depth to the Salem Spartans side. Given his skill-set and experience, he is a must-have in your SS vs NRK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

V Athisayaraj Davidson: V Athisayaraj Davidson didn't have the best of outings against the Chepauk Super Giants, proving to be a touch too expensive. With the pacer capable of picking up wickets in the backend of the innings, he is another one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

Vijay Shankar (SS)

Baba Indrajith (NRK)

V Athisayaraj Davidson (NRK)

Important stats for SS vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

G Periyaswamy - 11 wickets in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, ER: 6.26

Sanjay Yadav - 87(47) and 2/27 in the previous TNPL match vs CSG

Baba Aparajith - 181 runs in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, Average: 30.17

SS vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL)

SS vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Ranjan Paul, B Indrajith, A Srinivasan, L Suryaprakash, B Aparajith, V Shankar, S Yadav, D Ferrario, M Ashwin, A Davidson and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: L Suryaprakash. Vice-captain: D Ferrario.

SS vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Ranjan Paul, B Indrajith, S Abishiek, L Suryaprakash, B Aparajith, V Shankar, S Yadav, D Ferrario, M Ashwin, T Nag and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: B Aparajith. Vice-captain: V Shankar.

