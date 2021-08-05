SS vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Match 23

Match 23 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 has Salem Spartans taking on Nellai Royal Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The Salem Spartans will look to return to winning ways with time running out for them in the TNPL. But they come across a strong Nellai Royal Kings side, who will be eyeing their third win of the season to climb into the top half of the TNPL points table.

SS vs NRK TNPL 2021 Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

S Abhishek, A Srinivasan, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Ferrario (c), Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Karthikeyan, Umashankar Sushil (wk), Lokesh Raj, AVR Ratnam, M Ganesh Moorthi and G Periyaswamy

NRK XI

Baba Aparajith (c), L Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sanjay Yadav, Baba Indrajith, Arjun Murthy, Jitendra Kumar, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, Trilok Nag and V Athisayaraj Davidson

Match Details

SS vs NRK, TNPL 2021, Match 23

Date and Time: 5th August 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side at the Chepauk, with the spinners starting to dictate proceedings in the TNPL. Although there is some swing on offer for the pacers, the batters will look to target them early on in the innings. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down, making it difficult for the batsmen to play their shots freely. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today's SS vs NRK TNPL 2021 Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Baba Indrajith: Baba Indrajith has excelled in the finisher's role this season with a heap of runs behind him. Given the nature of the pitch, Indrajith could be a major asset to the Royal Kings in today's game.

Batsmen

Baba Aparajith: Baba Indrajith's twin, Baba Aparajith, has been in fine form with the bat off late. With Aparajith also proving to be a menace with the ball, he is a must-have in your SS vs NRK Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar is yet to come up with a big knock for the Salem Spartans in the TNPL. With the Spartans eyeing a big win in today's game, he could be a brilliant addition to your fantasy team.

Bowlers

G Periyaswamy: G Periyaswamy has been a revelation with the ball owing to his death bowling skills and clever variations. The conditions also suit Periyaswamy's skill-set, making him a good option for the game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS vs NRK Dream11 prediction team

Sanjay Yadav (NRK) - 309 points

Baba Aparajith (NRK) - 309 points

G. Periyaswamy (SS) - 176 points

Murugan Ashwin (SS) - 268 points

Important stats for SS vs NRK TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

Baba Aparajith: 115 runs in six TNPL 2021 matches; Bat Average: 28.75

Vijay Shankar: 101 runs in four T20I innings; SR - 138.36

Athisayaraj Davidson: Seven wickets in five TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 19.14

G Periyaswamy: Nine wickets in five TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.44

Daryl Ferrario: 94 runs in five TNPL 2021 matches, SR - 127.03

SS vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

SS vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Ranjan Paul, B Aparajith, A Srinivasan, L Suryaprakash, D Ferrario, V Shankar, S Yadav, G Periyaswamy, M Ashwin, L Raj and A Davidson

Captain: V Shankar. Vice-captain: B Aparajith

SS vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Indrajith, B Aparajith, A Srinivasan, L Suryaprakash, D Ferrario, V Shankar, S Yadav, G Periyaswamy, M Ashwin, N Harish and A Davidson

Captain: V Shankar. Vice-captain: S Yadav

Edited by Samya Majumdar