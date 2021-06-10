SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Spice Isle T10 - June 10, 2021

The Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors will lock horns in the first semi-final of the Spice Isle T10 tournament at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

The Saffron Strikers were exceptional during the league stage as they ended as the toppers. They won a total of seven matches and lost just two games. The Strikers will enter this knockout game as the strong favorites.

Meanwhile, the Nutmeg Warriors luckily managed to grab a semi-final spot after finishing in fourth spot in the league stage. However, it will be tough for them to go past the Strikers, who have been in fine form.

Squads to choose from

Saffron Strikers

Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence, Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John, Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph.

Probable Playing XIs

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (c), Alex Moses, Jelani George, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, John Olive, Jenson Phillip, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Jevon Andrew (wk), Samuel Charles, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Seandell Regis, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas

Match Details

Match: Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, First semi-final

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time (IST): 10th June, 7:00 PM

Pitch report

The National Cricket Stadium in Grenada has been a blessing for batsmen so far, with the wicket being a belter. But as the innings progresses, there’s a tendency for the pitch to slow down a bit.

With no rain expected during the game, spin bowlers are expected to have their fair share of success in the middle overs of the game.

Spice Isle T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SS vs NW)

SS vs NW Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendon Lawrence, Seandell Regis, Mickel Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, John Olive, Ryan John, Darel Cyrus, Laurie Williams, Alex Moses, Sheldon Joseph

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-captain: Lendon Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Mickel Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher, John Olive, Ryan John, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson

Captain: Seandell Regis Vice-captain: Ryan John

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee