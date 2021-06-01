SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Spice Isle T10 match - June 1, 2021

In the fourth match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament, the Saffron Strikers will clash against the Nutmeg Warriors at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

The Saffron Strikers will be led by Ryan John and they have a marquee player in Lendon Lawrence. Youngster Ryan John is an opening bowler and a lower-order batsman, and he will be a useful medium-paced bowler in the powerplay overs.

Meanwhile, the Nutmeg Warriors will be captained by attacking opening batsman Andre Fletcher. Darel Cyrus will be a handy contributor as well.

Fletcher’s dashing strokeplay will be pretty important for the Warriors in this tournament. He took 4 wickets, including a hat-trick, and followed that up with 79* to guide his team to a 10-wicket win in the first game.

Squads to choose from

Saffron Strikers

Jelani George, Jenson Phillip, John Olive, Kem Charles, Kendel George, Laurie Williams, Lendon Lawrence (spice player), Mickel Joseph, Nickozi St Hillaire, Ray Charles, Ryan John (c), Samora Fraser, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses

Nutmeg Warriors

Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher (c), Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus (spice player), Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrews, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph

Probable Playing XIs

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (c), Kern Charles, Ray Charles, Kendel George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Oliver, St Nickozi Hillaire, Laurie Williams

Nutmeg Warriors

Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (wk), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

Match Details

Match: Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, Match 4

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time (IST): 1st June, 7:00 PM

Pitch report

A good batting track awaits the two sides, although both seamers as well as the spinners are expected to get something out of this venue. The new-ball bowlers will get ample swing early on.

The spinners, too, could also have a say if they bowl the right lines. Both teams are capable of chasing tall targets and the team winning the toss would love to bowl first.

Spice Isle T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SS vs NW)

SS vs NW Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendon Lawrence, Seandell Regis, Nickozi St Hillaire, Donald McDonald, Ray Charles, Andre Fletcher, Kem Charles, Akeem Alexis, Laurie Williams, Shermon Lewis, Darel Cyrus

Captain: Andre Fletcher Vice-captain: Sheikh Kem Charles

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Nickozi St Hillaire, Donald McDonald, Kendel George, Andre Fletcher, Kem Charles, Ryan John, Laurie Williams, Shermon Lewis, Darel Cyrus

Captain: Ryan John Vice-captain: Samuel Charles