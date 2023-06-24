SS vs SMP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s TNPL match – June 24, 2023

The 15th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 is all set to take place at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers will battle it out to come out on top.

The Salem Spartans currently find themselves in the fifth spot in the league standings. Although they started their campaign with a loss against the Chepauk Super Gillies, they bounced back strongly in their second game, defeating the Ba11sy Trichy. However, they faced another setback in their last match against the Nellai Royal Kings, highlighting their inconsistent performance so far.

On the other hand, the Siechem Madurai Panthers are currently positioned at the eighth spot. They have played two matches and, unfortunately, faced defeat in both encounters. As they seek their first win in the tournament, the Madurai Panthers will be keen to regroup and come back stronger in this crucial match.

When it comes to selecting the captaincy picks for the SS vs SMP Dream11 team, three players stand out with their consistent performances and match-winning abilities. Let's take a closer look at these three players who are a must-pick in your SS vs SMP Dream11 team.

#3 Hari Nishaanth (SMP)

Hari Nishaanth has been a standout performer for the Siechem Madurai Panthers. With 88 runs in two matches, Nishaanth has showcased his ability as a top-order left-handed batsman. His match-winning capabilities make him an excellent choice for the captaincy role in your SS vs SMP Dream11 team.

#2 Kaushik Gandhi (SS)

Kaushik Gandhi in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Kaushik Gandhi has been a player to watch out for in the Salem Spartans lineup. Gandhi has displayed his batting prowess with 126 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries against Nellai and Trichy. His ability to perform under pressure makes him a strong candidate for the captaincy role in your SS vs SMP Dream11 team.

#1 Abhishek Tanwar (SS)

Abhishek Tanwar, an experienced Salem Spartans campaigner, has consistently performed in the tournament. Abhishek has picked up six wickets in three matches as a medium pacer.

He has shown his ability to take wickets at crucial times, providing breakthroughs for his team. Abhishek's consistency and contribution with the ball make him an ideal candidate for the captaincy position in your SS vs SMP Dream11 team.

