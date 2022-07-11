SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 16

The 16th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Salem Spartans (SS) take on the Madurai Panthers (SMP) at the SNR College Cricket Ground on Monday, July 11.

The Salem Spartans remain the only winless team in TNPL 2022 at the time of writing, with their team yet to click in unison. While captain Murugan Ashwin has done his bit, the Spartans will need their big guns Periyaswamy and Ferrario to step up as well. However, they face a formidable Madurai Panthers side who have won three out of their four games so far. Arun Karthik has led the way with the bat, with the bowling unit also coming up with the goods at times of need. With two valuable points up for grabs, another thriller is on the cards in Coimbatore.

SS vs SMP Probable Playing 11 Today

SS XI

Jafar Jamal, Gopinath, Akshay Srinivasan, R Kavin (wk), S Abishiek, Daryl Ferrario, Murugan Ashwin (c), M Ganesh Moorthi, B Praanesh, S Boopalan and G Periyaswamy.

SMP XI

Arun Karthik, Vignesh Iyer, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Varun Chakravarthy, Kiran Akash, R Silambarasan and B Rocky.

Match Details

SS vs SMP, TNPL 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 11th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SNR College Cricket Ground is a touch on the slower side, allowing the bowlers to have a big say in the outcome of the match. The new ball should move around under the lights, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace and hitting the hard lengths become all the more important in the backend of the innings. Both teams will ideally look to chase under the lights, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SS vs SMP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Arun Karthik: Arun Karthik has been one of the best batters in this season's TNPL with over 200 runs to his name. He has come up with valuable knocks at the top of the order, even scoring a hundred against the Nellai Royal Kings. With Karthik in decent form and capable of scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Daryl Ferrario: Daryl Ferrario is a talented batter who has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat so far. He is capable against both pace and spin and can also clear the boundary at will. With Ferrario also capable of chipping in with the ball with his part-time spin, he could be a handy pick in your SS vs SMP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Murugan Ashwin: Murugan Ashwin's all-round performances have come as a pleasant surprise to many Salem Spartans fans. While the leggie's bowling prowess is noteworthy, he also adds value with the bat. With the conditions suiting him perfectly, he is a must-have in your SS vs SMP Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has done well for the Madurai Panthers so far, picking up five wickets in four TNPL 2022 matches. While he has been a touch expensive at times, he has bowled in crunch situations and taking key wickets. Varun's variations should be a handful for the Spartans in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS vs SMP Dream11 prediction team

Murugan Ashwin (SS)

NS Chaturved (SMP)

Daryl Ferrario (SS)

Important stats for SS vs SMP Dream11 prediction team

G Periyaswamy - 11 wickets in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, ER: 6.26

Varun Chakravarthy - 5 wickets in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 24.80

Arun Karthik - 216 runs in 4 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 54.00

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

SS vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Karthik, J Jamal, K Gopinath, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved, D Ferrario, S Sandhu, V Chakravarthy, R Silambarasan, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: M Ashwin. Vice-captain: NS Chaturved.

SS vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Karthik, R Kavin, K Gopinath, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved, D Ferrario, S Sandhu, V Chakravarthy, K Akash, M Ashwin and G Periyaswamy.

Captain: D Ferrario. Vice-captain: S Sandhu.

