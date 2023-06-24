SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tamil Nadu Premier League, Match 15

Salem Spartans (SS) will take on Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) in the 15th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem on Saturday. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Salem Spartans are having an inconsistent tournament, having lost two of their three games. They have Muhammed Adnan Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, Akash Sumra, and Sachin Rathi among their ranks, but have struggled to deliver as a unit.

Siechem Madurai Panthers, on the other side, are yet to win a match in the tournament, having lost both games so far. That said, they have the likes of Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, and Murugan Ashwin on their side, who are eager to roar and get their side to victory.

SS vs SMP Match Details

The 15th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 will be played on June 24 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem. The game is set to take place at 07:15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS vs SMP, Match 15, Tamil Nadu Premier League

Date and Time: June 24, 2023, 07:15 pm IST

Venue: Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem

SS vs SMP Pitch Report

The surface at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

SS vs SMP Form Guide (Last Match)

Salem Spartans: W-L-W-L-L

Siechem Madurai Panthers: L-L-L-W-L

SS vs SMP probable playing 11s for today’s match

SS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SS Probable Playing 11

Amith Sathvik V P (wk), R Kavin, Kaushik Gandhi, Maan Bafna, S Abishiek, Sunny Sandhu, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Abhishek Tanwar (c), Akash Sumra, Sachin Rathi, Rajendran Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi

SMP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SMP Probable Playing 11

Karthik S (wk), Hari Nishaanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Sri Abhishek S, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan D, Rahul Dev, Gurjapneet Singh, Balu Surya

Today’s SS vs SMP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amith Sathvik (3 matches, 30 runs)

Amith Sathvik will be a good pick for the wicketkeeper's role. He has scored 30 runs at an average of 10.00 in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Kaushik Gandhi (3 matches, 126 runs)

Kaushik Gandhi batted brilliantly in his previous outing against Nellai Royal Kings, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 118.60. Given his ability, an excellent showing from him in this game is expected.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunny Sandhu (3 matches, 4 wickets, and 19 runs)

Sunny Sandhu has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 19 runs and has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in three games in the competition, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Top Bowler Pick

Abhishek Tanwar (3 matches, 6 wickets)

Abhishek Tanwar is a fantastic talent and is one to keep an eye on in today's game. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.92 in three games. Given his form, he can be counted on to pick up a couple of wickets.

SS vs SMP match captain and vice-captain choices

Washington Sundar

Washington is an excellent world-class all-rounder but is yet to live up to expectations, scoring 31 runs and going wicket-less in two games. Given his experience and ability, he could be a key addition to your SS vs SMP Dream11 fantasy team.

Gurjapneet Singh

Gurjapneet Singh came into the match on the back of a good performance in the previous game, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. Under ideal conditions, he can be your vice-captain pick in most SS vs SMP Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-Picks for SS vs SMP, Match 15

Jagatheesan Kousik

Rajendran Karthikeyan

Maan Bafna

S Abishiek

Swapnil Singh

SS vs SMP Match Expert Tips, Match 15

Washington Sundar, who has plenty of international experience, has been one of the standout players in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. With him capable of scoring big runs and picking up wickets, he is a good captaincy choice for your SS vs SMP Dream11 prediction team.

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15, Head-To-Head League

SS vs SMP Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Amith Sathvik

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, C hari, Adnan Khan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, J Kousik, Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu.

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Abhishek Tanwar, Gurjapneet Singh

SS vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15, Grand League

SS vs SMP Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Amith Sathvik

Batters: Kaushik Gandhi, C hari, Adnan Khan, Rajendran Karthikeyan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, J Kousik, Sunny Sandhu.

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Abhishek Tanwar, A Sumra

