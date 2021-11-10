SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 40

Match 40 of the WBBL 2021 has Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) taking on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Adelaide Strikers bounced back into winning ways in WBBL 2021 with a big victory over the Sydney Thunder Women. They will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum with another win at the expense of the Sydney Sixers, who have blown hot and cold in WBBL 2021 so far. However, they boast a strong top order with Shafali Verma providing explosive power in the middle order, which should prove to be a stern test for the Adelaide Strikers to overcome. With both sides eyeing a win to boost their chances of progressing to the knockouts, an intriguing match beckons in Adelaide.

SS-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SS-W XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Claire Moore, Maitlan Brown, Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Stella Campbell and Jade Allen

AS-W XI

Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown and Sarah Coyte

Match Details

SS-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 40

Date and Time: 10th November 2021, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the pacers. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, against whom the batters will need to be on their toes. Although there isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, there is value in variations in pace on this surface. 150-160 is a good total at the venue, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy didn't have the best of outings against the Brisbane Heat Women in her previous outing at the venue. However, she will be keen to play a big knock against the Strikers and should ideally get the nod over Tegan McPharlin, who is likely to bat lower down the order for the Adelaide Strikers.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant fifty for the Adelaide Strikers during their big win over the Sydney Thunder. Wolvaardt often comes with quick knocks in the top order. With form on her side, Wolvaardt is a must-have in your SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner got back amongst the runs with a stunning fifty against the Brisbane Heat Women, albeit in a losing cause. The all-rounder has been in fine form with the ball throughout the WBBL season, making her a good option in your SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Amanda Wellington: Amanda Wellington put in a fine display against the Thunder in the previous game, overturning her poor form in the process. With home conditions also suiting her, Wellington is one to watch out for in this game against the Sydney Sixers.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W) - 521 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W) - 484 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W) - 430 points

Important stats for SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 prediction team

Ashleigh Gardner - 197 runs in 8 WBBL 2021 matches

Laura Wolvaardt - 210 runs in 7 WBBL 2021 match, SR: 135.48

Amanda Wellington - 10 wickets in 8 WBBL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.50

SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav and Amanda Wellington

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath

SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, Katie Mack, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav and Amanda Wellington

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy

Edited by Samya Majumdar