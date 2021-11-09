SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 37

The Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) will be up against Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in the 37th match of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday.

The Sydney Sixers Women have won four out of their eight WBBL 2021 matches and are currently fourth in the points table. They beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs in their last outing. Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, have won five out of their nine matches and currently find themselves second in the standings. They beat the Sydney Thunder Women by five wickets in their last WBBL 2021 match.

SS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SS-W XI

Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (WK), Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell.

BH-W XI

Jess Jonassen (C), Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Anne Bosch, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge, Poonam Yadav.

Match Details

SS-W vs BH-W, Match 37, WBBL 2021

Date and Time: 9th November 2021, 09:05 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide has favored the batters in the last couple of games. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 194 runs.

Today’s SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Redmayne has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Brisbane Heat Women in WBBL 2021, scoring 251 runs at a strike rate of 124.87 in eight matches.

Batters

Georgia Voll: Voll is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs in the upcoming match. She has scored 146 runs in eight outings this season.

Shafali Verma: Verma is a hard-hitting batter who is capable of scoring some quick-fire runs on Tuesday. She has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 107.86 in seven WBBL 2021 outings.

All-rounders

Grace Harris: Harris has impressed everyone with her all-round performances so far this season. She has scored 280 runs at an average of 40.00 while also picking up five wickets in eight matches.

Ellyse Perry: Perry can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. She has scored 230 runs and also picked up five wickets in seven WBBL 2021 matches.

Bowlers

Nicola Hancock: Hancock has bowled pretty well in WBBL 2021, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.95. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for her side.

Radha Yadav: Yadav has picked up seven wickets, including her best figures of 2/22, in seven outings. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Grace Harris (BH-W) - 569 points

Jess Jonassen (BH-W) - 542 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W) - 462 points

Georgia Redmayne (BH-W) - 449 points

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W) - 403 points

Important Stats for SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 prediction team

Grace Harris: 280 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 127.85 and ER - 8.19

Jess Jonassen: 52 runs and 14 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 104.00 and ER - 6.35

Ellyse Perry: 230 runs and 5 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 90.55 and ER - 7.80

Georgia Redmayne: 251 runs in 8 matches; SR - 124.87

Ashleigh Gardner: 111 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 88.09 and ER - 5.65

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Mikayla Hinkley, Shafali Verma, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Poonam Yadav, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav.

Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-captain: Grace Harris.

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction - WBBL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Georgia Redmayne, Anne Bosch, Shafali Verma, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Radha Yadav.

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Jess Jonassen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar