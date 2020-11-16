SS-W vs BH-W WBBL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's WBBL Match - Nov 17th, 2020

Match 43 of the WBBL 2020 has Sydney Sixers Women taking on the two-time defending champions Brisbane Heat Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Tuesday.

The Sixers haven't been in the best of forms off late despite their positioning in the points table. Having their campaign with a string of victories, the Sixers have lost their last four games with Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy unable to get going at the top of the order.

Contrastingly, their opponents Brisbane Heat come into this game on the back of three consecutive wins with Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris starring for the defending champions. Adding the form of Georgia Redmayne to the mix only sweetens the deal for the Heat, who are firmly in the running for a place in the top-four.

Although the Sixers won the reverse fixture between the two sides by 24 runs, the Heat will consider themselves as the favourites. With their plethora of all-rounders turning up with sizeable contributions consistently, Brisbane Heat would ideally fancy their chances against an equally strong Sixers side, looking to overturn their fortunes as soon as possible. With two of the best teams locking horns in Sydney, we should be in for a riveting contest on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers Women

Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Angela Reakes and Dane van Niekerk.

Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Kimmince, Nadine De Klerk, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffiths, Angela Reakes and Emma Hughes.

Brisbane Heat Women

Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Jess Jonassen (C), Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Voll, Georgia Prestwidge and Courtney Sippel.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, Match 43

Date: 17th November 2020, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium is a decent one to bat on with something in it for everyone. The batters should be able to play their shots freely once they get their eye in although they will need to keep an eye out for movement off the surface. Change of pace would also be key for the bowlers with the square boundaries being relatively bigger at this venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 140-150 being par at this venue.

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Healy, L Harris, E Burns, A Gardner, J Jonassen, E Perry, A Kerr, M Kapp, S Campbell, G Prestwidge and N Hancock

Advertisement

Captain: E Perry, Vice-Captain: J Jonassen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Redmayne, M Green, E Burns, A Gardner, J Jonassen, E Perry, A Kerr, M Kapp, S Campbell, G Prestwidge and N Hancock

Captain: J Jonassen, Vice-Captain: A Gardner