SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 54

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the 54th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Sixers are assured of the top spot in the points table, with the likes of Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Ecclestone standing out. They are on a run of four consecutive wins and will be keen to sustain their momentum going forward. As for their opponents Hobart Hurricanes, they are in the mix for a top-four finish. Although they will start as underdogs, the Hurricanes have a balanced unit with Mignon du Preez and Heather Graham being key to their success. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game is on the cards in Sydney.

SS-W vs HB-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 54th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Sydney Sixers Women take on the Hobart Hurricanes Women at the North Sydney Oval. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Match 54

Date and Time: 20th November 2022, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

SS-W vs HB-W Form Guide

Hobart Hurricanes: W-W-L-W-L

Sydney Sixers: NR-W-W-W-W

SS-W vs HB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Lizelle Lee (wk), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Jensen, Maisy Gibson, Molly Strano and Amy Smith.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Peterson, Nicole Bolton, Angelina Genford, Stella Campbell and Lauren Cheatle.

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 54

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (13 matches, 303 runs, Average: 27.55)

Alyssa Healy has been in decent form for the Sixers, scoring 303 runs in 13 matches. She is averaging 27.55 with a hundred to her name as well. With Healy capable of scoring big runs, she is a top pick for your SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mignon du Preez (12 matches, 328 runs, SR: 122.85)

Mignon du Preez is the Hobart Hurricanes' leading run-scorer this season, scoring 328 runs in 12 matches. She has scored three fifties this season with a strike rate of 122.85. Given her recent form, Du Preez is a good addition to your SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashleigh Gardner (13 matches, 294 runs, 22 wickets)

Ashleigh Gardner comes into the game on the back of a 48-ball 85 against the Thunder. She has a season strike rate of 153.12 and is also the leading wicket-taker this season. With Gardner in sublime form with both the bat and ball, she is a must-have in your SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (12 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 13.39)

Molly Strano has been Hobart Hurricanes' strike bowler this season, picking up 18 wickets in 12 balls. She is averaging just 13.39 with the ball, conceding 5.74 runs per over. With the conditions likely to suit her, Strano is another must-have in your SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

SS-W vs HB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Heather Graham

Heather Graham has been the driving force behind the Hurricanes' success this year, scoring 207 runs in 10 matches. She has also been decent with her variations in the backend of the innings. With Graham in good form with both the bat and ball, she is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates has had a decent campaign so far, scoring 281 runs in 13 matches. She has gotten off to starts in the last few games but has been unable to convert them into big ones. Given her experience and the conditions, Bates should be a fine captaincy choice in your SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SS-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Molly Strano 18 wickets in 12 matches Ellyse Perry 319 runs in 13 matches Sophie Ecclestone 16 wickets in 13 matches Ashleigh Gardner 22 wickets in 13 matches Mignon du Preez 328 runs in 12 matches

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 54

Lauren Cheatle has been the surprise package for the Sixers this season, picking up 15 wickets in 13 matches. The left-armer is averaging just 22.60 with the ball and has consistently claimed wickets in the powerplay and middle overs. Given her recent form, Cheatle could be a fine addition to your SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction team.

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Elyse Villani, Suzie Bates (vc), Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Cheatle

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (c), Lizelle Lee (vc)

Batters: Rachel Trenaman, Suzie Bates, Mignon du Preez

All-rounders: Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Cheatle, Maisy Gibson

