SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 15

Match 15 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 has the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) taking on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Sunday.

The Sixers come into the game on the back of a loss to the Melbourne Stars despite putting in a decent bowling effort. However, they will look to bounce back into winning ways with a better performance against the Renegades, who have blown hot and cold this season. With Wareham's injury denting their fortunes, the Renegades will head into the game as underdogs, although they do pack a punch in both departments.

SS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MR-W XI

Sophie Molineux (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Eve Jones, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Holly Ferling, Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer and Makinley Blows

SS-W XI

Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Angela Reakes, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Jade Allen and Stella Campbell

Match Details

SS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: 24th October 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on the cards with something on offer for the bowlers too. Although the pacers should get the ball to move around, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat. There should be some turn available for the spinners, making for an intriguing contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 140 being a good total. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with rain not expected to play spoilsport this time.

Today’s SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Alyssa Healy hasn't really fired in WBBL 2021 despite scoring a fifty in her very first outing for the Sixers. She will be keen to set the record straight with a quick-fire knock at the top of the order, making her a must-have in your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 fantasy team over Josie Dooley.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues has been in fairly decent form with the bat, but she is due for a big knock for the Renegades. Capable of anchoring the innings and going big when needed, Jemimah is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner: Ashleigh Gardner's all-round ability is key for the Sixers, especially with Perry underwhelming with the ball. She has shown glimpses of her ability with bat and ball and could be in for a big knock in this game.

Bowler

Holly Ferling: With Georgia Wareham unavailable for the rest of the WBBL, Holly Ferling's role in the Melbourne Renegades' side has become more significant. Her ability to swing the new ball and hold her own in death overs makes her a good addition to your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W) - 184 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W) - 148 points

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W) - 114 points

Important stats for SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team

Alyssa Healy - 74 runs in 3 WBBL 2021 matches, Average: 24.67

Harmanpreet Kaur - 65 runs in 2 WBBL 2021 match, Average: 65.00

Ashleigh Gardner - 3 wickets in 3 WBBL 2021 matches, ER: 4.00

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Courtney Webb, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Ash Gardner, Eve Jones, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav and Holly Ferling

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Duffin, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Ash Gardner, Eve Jones, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell and Holly Ferling

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

