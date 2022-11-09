SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 37

The Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) will take on the Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in the 37th Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022 game at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Sixers are the team to beat in the WBBL this season, winning six out of eight matches so far. They have a balanced side with a slew of all-rounders stepping up at times of need. They come across a Renegades side who have won just twice in nine matches this season. While their bowlers have come up with the goods, their batting unit is due for a big performance. Although the reverse fixture saw the Sixers dominate the Renegades, the conditions should make for a much more competitive clash at the Junction Oval.

SS-W vs MR-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 37th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Renegades Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Match 37

Date and Time: 10th November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

SS-W vs MR-W Form Guide

Sydney Sixers: L-W-W-W-L

Melbourne Renegades: L-L-LW-L

SS-W vs MR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Erin Burns, Maitlan Brown, Nicole Bolton, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle and Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Chamari Athapaththu, Josie Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O'Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Sarah Coyte and Shabnim Ismail.

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 37

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (8 matches, 157 runs, Average: 19.63)

Alyssa Healy has blown hot and cold in the WBBL, scoring 157 runs in eight matches. Healy's last outing against the Renegades saw her scoring 78 runs off just 54 balls. With Healy capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, she is a top pick for your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Courtney Webb (9 innings, 195 runs, Average: 27.68)

Courtney Webb is the Renegades' top run-scorer this season with 195 runs at an average of 27.68. She has come up with starts in the middle order but is due for a big score. Given her ability to play spin and pace well, Webb is a handy addition to your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashleigh Gardner (8 matches, 152 runs, 13 wickets)

Ashleigh Gardner has been the Sydney Sixers' best all-rounder this season, scoring 152 runs and picking up 13 wickets in eight games. Gardner boasts a batting strike rate of 139.45, which is among the best in the tournament. With Gardner also being a strike bowler for the Sixers, she is a must-have in your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (8 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 13.77)

Sophie Ecclestone has lived up to her reputation in the WBBL, claiming 13 wickets in eight matches. While she averages just 13.77 with the ball, her economy rate of 5.77 stands out. With Ecclestone capable of clearing the boundary at will with the bat, she is another must-have in your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

SS-W vs MR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alyssa Healy

Although Alyssa Healy has not been in the best of form, her only fifty of the season came against the Renegades. She scored a boundary-filled 78 against the Renegades and will be keen on replicating the same in this fixture. Given her ability and experience, Healy is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Molineux

Sophie Molineux has been fairly consistent with the ball, picking up 11 wickets in nine matches. She has used the conditions to good effect and has been economical at times. Adding in her batting ability, Molineux could be a viable captaincy choice for your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SS-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Alyssa Healy 157 runs in 8 matches Ashleigh Gardner 152 runs, 13 wickets in 8 matches Sophie Molineux 11 wickets in 9 matches Courtney Webb 195 runs in 9 matches Maitlan Brown 12 wickets in 8 matches

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 37

Hayley Matthews has blown hot and cold in the tournament, showing glimpses of her ability with both the bat and ball. However, she is an experienced campaigner who can score big runs at the top of the order. If Matthews is able to find her groove early on, she could be a game-changing selection for your SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 prediction team.

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (c)

Batters: Suzie Bates, Carly Leeson, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux (vc), Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Cheatle

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Chamari Athapaththu, Suzie Bates, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner (vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Coyte

