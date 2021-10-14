SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 1

Match 1 of the Women's Big Bash League 2021 has the Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) taking on Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday.

After a disappointing finish to their WBBL 2020 campaign, the Sixers are back in action with a swagger about them. The additions of Shafali Verma and Maitlan Brown add to the star power of the Sixers roster. However, they face a decent Stars side that will rely on their top order to deliver the goods for them. With the likes of Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy set to take centre-stage, a cracking game beckons in Hobart.

SS-W vs MS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SS-W XI

Alyss Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Matilda Lugg, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell, Angela Reakes and Maitlan Brown

MS-W XI

Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Maia Bouchier, Anna Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Linsey Smith, Nic Faltum (wk) and Georgia Gall/ Maddy Darke

Match Details

SS-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 13th October 2021, 2:10 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected for the WBBL 2021 opener with the pacers likely to get extra bounce and movement off the surface. The ball should skid onto the bat nicely and the batters will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. While the pitch isn't expected to offer much turn, the spinners will look to vary their pace and length in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Star keeper Alyssa Healy isn't in the best of form coming into the WBBL season. However, her attacking prowess and ability to play big shots is well-documented. With her counterpart Nicole Faltum unlikely to bat higher up the order, Healy should be a must-have in your SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Meg Lanning: Like Healy, Meg Lanning also underwhelmed against India in the T20I series, not scoring a single fifty. But Lanning is one of the better batters in the competition and might require only a few hits to get back into the groove.

All-rounder

Annabel Sutherland: Annabel Sutherland has been touted for a big season with the Melbourne Stars and rightly so. Sutherland has improved in leaps and bounds with both the bat and ball and offers balance in the Stars' set-up. With Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt unavailable for the Stars, a lot will ride on Annabel Sutherland with both the bat and ball.

Bowler

Maitlan Brown: One of the many Sixers' recruits, Maitlan Brown is one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the Australian set-up. Representing the Renegades in the past few seasons, Brown has shown glimpses of what she is capable of with the ball and could be one to watch out for in this much-awaited SS-W vs MS-W clash in the WBBL.

Top 3 best players to pick in SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Annabel Sutherland (MS-W)

Alyssa Healy (SS-W)

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W)

Important stats for SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team

Meg Lanning - 493 runs in 14 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 41.08

Alyssa Healy - 402 runs in 12 WBBL 2020 matches, Average: 33.50

Erin Osborne - 2 wickets in 10 WBBL 2020 matches, ER: 5.72

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (WBBL 2021)

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Shafali Verma, Nicole Bolton, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Radha Yadav, Stella Campbell and Tess Flintoff

Captain: Alyssa Healy. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell and Tess Flintoff

Captain: Annabel Sutherland, Vice-captain: Alyssa Healy

Edited by Samya Majumdar