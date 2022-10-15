SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 6

Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) take on Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) in the sixth Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Mackay on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Sixers have started the season with two impressive wins against the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. The likes of Ellyse Perry and Sophie Ecclestone have hit the ground running, propelling the Sixers to the top of the table. The Stars, meanwhile, were edged out by the Heat despite the duo of Lauren Winfield-Hill and Annabel Sutherland impressing with the bat. While they will start as underdogs, the Stars have a youthful side capable of springing a surprise over the Sixers. All in all, an entertaining game beckons in Mackay.

SS-W vs MS-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The sixth match of WBBL 2022 will see the Melbourne Stars Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 16th October 2022, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Ray Mitchell Oval, Harrup Park, Mackay

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

SS-W vs MS-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

The pitch in Mackay has been a decent one to bat on with the average first-innings total being 157. The spinners ruled the roost on Saturday, accounting for 13 out of 21 wickets across two matches. The powerplay phase saw six wickets across six innings in Mackay, indicating some help available with the new ball. Batting first would be the preferred option given this is the second game of the day in Mackay.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 157

Average 2nd-innings score: 149

SS-W vs MS-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sydney Sixers: LLLWW

Melbourne Stars: LLLWL

SS-W vs MS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle and Kate Peterson.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (c&wk), Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day.

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 3

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (74(51) in the previous match)

Lauren Winfield had a brilliant start to her WBBL 2022 campaign, scoring a 51-ball 74 against a strong Brisbane Heat bowling attack. Apart from her previous outing, Winfield-Hill had a strong Hundred campaign with 219 runs in seven matches for the Oval Invincibles. Given her form and ability to score big runs, Winfield-Hill is a fine pick for your SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alice Capsey (15(9) in the previous match)

Another star performer in The Hundred, Alice Capsey scored 118 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 142.16. She had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 15 runs in nine balls and also picking up a wicket. While her bowling is an added bonus, Capsey's explosiveness in the top order should make her a good addition to your SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (2 matches, 113 runs, 2 wickets)

Ellyse Perry has been sensational with the bat in WBBL 2022 with scores of 58 (44) and 55 (48) in her two outings so far. The Aussie all-rounder has also bowled her full quota of overs in both games, accounting for two wickets. Given her form and her skill-set, Perry is a must-have in your SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 9.60)

Sophie Ecclestone put on a show with the ball against the Adelaide Strikers, picking up four wickets whilst conceding just 17 runs. She has five wickets in two matches at an average of 9.60 so far. She is also capable of hitting big sixes down the order, adding further value. With the conditions also favoring Ecclestone, she is a top pick for your SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

SS-W vs MS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry has been the standout player in the WBBL so far, scoring 113 runs and picking up two wickets in two matches. While she has shown intent at times of need with the bat, Perry's bowling returns have been promising of late. With Perry bound to have a say with bat and ball, she is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland is a young all-rounder who is slowly making her mark in world cricket. She came up with a sensational knock in her previous WBBL outing, scoring 45 runs off just 22 balls. Sutherland is a viable bowling option as well. With Sutherland in sublime form with the bat, she is a good captaincy choice for your SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SS-W vs MS-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Ellyse Perry 113 runs in 2 matches Maitlan Brown 4 wickets in 2 matches Sophie Ecclestone 5 wickets in 2 matches Annabel Sutherland 45(22) in the previous match Alice Capsey 15(9), 1/19 in the previous match

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 6

Ashleigh Gardner is an explosive all-rounder who has a knack for coming up with quick runs in the backend of the innings. She is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl her full quota of overs. If Gardner does get going with the bat early on in her innings, she could be a game-changing selection in your SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 prediction team.

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey

Allrounders: Ellyse Perry (vc), Annabel Sutherland (c), Maitlan Brown

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (c), Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland (vc), Kim Garth

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Day

