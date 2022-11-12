SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League, Match 42

Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) will be up against Perth Scorchers Women (PS-W) in Match 42 of the Women's Big Bash League at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 42.

Sydney Sixers Women have been in incredible form throughout the tournament. They are currently the table-toppers with seven wins and two losses from 10 games. The Sixers have 15 points and are one ahead of Brisbane Heat Women in second place. They defeated Melbourne Stars in their most recent encounter by 45 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women are currently fourth in the standings. They have won six matches and have lost on four occasions. The Scorchers have 13 points and they finally broke their streak of two consecutive losses with a win over Melbourne Renegades Women recently.

SS-W vs PS-W Match Details, Match 42

Match 42 of the Women's Big Bash League will be played on November 13 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 4:45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS-W vs PS-W, Women's Big Bash League, Match 42

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, 4:45 am IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Live Streaming and Broadcast: SonyLiv

SS-W vs PS-W Pitch Report

The track at the Junction Oval has been competitive and both batters and bowlers have found assistance here. Pacers have been decisive while bowling with the new ball and batters must get their eye in before playing the big shots.

Both the matches held here have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 176

Average second innings score: 101.5

SS-W vs PS-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sydney Sixers Women: W-NR-L-W-W

Perth Scorchers Women: W-L-L-W-W

SS-W vs PS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Sydney Sixers Women Probable Playing 11

Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry (C), Ash Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Cheatle, Angelina Genford, Kate Peterson, Stella Campbell.

Perth Scorchers Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Perth Scorchers Women Probable Playing 11

Beth Mooney (WK), Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine (C), Maddy Green, Marizanne Kapp, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Lily Mills, Taneale Peschel.

SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Beth Mooney (11 matches, 356 runs, Average: 44.50)

Beth Mooney is the best possible choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She is the leading run-scorer in the competition and has scored 356 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44.50.

Top Batter pick

Suzie Bates (10 matches, 231 runs and 7 wickets)

Suzie Bates has done a great job with both the bat and the ball. She has played with responsibility and has amassed 231 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33. Bates has also picked up seven wickets at an average of 25.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Ellyse Perry (10 matches, 226 runs and 3 wickets)

Ellyse Perry has been a solid contributor for her side. She has amassed 226 runs at an average of 37.66 and also has a strike rate close to 116. Perry has also scalped three wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

Alana King (11 matches, 15 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.37)

Alana King is the highest wicket-taker for Perth Scorchers Women in the tournament. She has 15 wickets to her name and King has bowled at a wonderful average and economy rate of 13.26 and 5.37, respectively.

SS-W vs PS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has done a decent job with the bat, scoring 180 runs at a strike rate of 142.85. However, she has been incredible with the ball and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the WBBL thus far.

Gardner has 18 scalps to her name at an economy of 5.94 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has managed 125 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 126.26. She has been fluent with the ball as well, taking 10 wickets at a strong economy of 4.93 runs per over.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players

Stats

Dream11 Fantasy Points

Ashleigh Gardner

180 runs and 18 wickets

863 points

Alana King

15 wickets

602 points

Sophie Ecclestone

14 wickets

593 points

Marizanne Kapp

125 runs and 10 wickets

561 points

Beth Mooney

356 runs

543 points

SS-W vs PS-W match expert tips

Ashleigh Gardner has been in outrageous form with the bat and the ball. She could prove to be an X-factor in this match.

SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 42, Head-to-Head League

SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney.

Batter: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Erin Burns.

All-rounder: Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine.

Bowler: Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Cheatle.

SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 42, Grand League

SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy.

Batter: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Erin Burns.

All-rounder: Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry.

Bowler: Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Lilly Mills.

Poll : 0 votes