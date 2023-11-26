SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2023, Match 56

The 56th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) squaring off against Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday, Nov. 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

Sydney Sixers Women are placed sixth in the points table with six wins in 13 matches in this edition. Sydney Thunder Women, on the other hand, are placed fourth with seven wins in 13 matches.

Sydney Sixers Women will give it their all, but Sydney Thunder Women are expected to win the upcoming match.

SS-W vs ST-W Match Details

The 56th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 will be played on Nov. 26 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SS-W vs ST-W, Match 56

Date and Time: November 26, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney looks good for the spinners. Batters who play tactically will be able to score well on the slow pitch. Choosing bowlers and all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches. This will be the second match on the same pitch, so the pitch will get slower and benefit spinners.

SS-W vs ST-W Form Guide

SS-W - Won 6 of their last 13 matches

ST-W - Won 7 of their last 13 matches

SS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XI

SS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Ellyse Perry ©, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Maitlan Brown, Jess Kerr, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle, Linsey Smith

ST-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight ©, Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin

SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Wilson

T Wilson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she may bat in the top order due to the poor form of P Litchfield in the last few matches. She is expected to play well in today's match. K Pelle is another good pick.

Batters

E Perry

H Knight and E Perry are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. .

All-rounders

C Atapattu

A Gardner and C Atapattu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Kapp is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

L Cheatle

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Smith and L Cheatle. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Kerr is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SS-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Perry

E Perry will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's clash. She has earned 1011 points in the last nine matches.

C Athapaththu

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can go ahead with C Athapaththu as she is in top-notch form both with bat and ball. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 1048 points in the last 12 matches.

5 Must-Picks for SS-W vs ST-W, Match 56

A Gardner

E Perry

C Athapaththu

L Smith

L Cheatle

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Wilson

Batters: E Perry, H Knight

All-rounders: A Gardner, C Atapattu, S Jo Johnson, M Kapp, M Brown

Bowlers: L Smith, L Cheatle, J Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Wilson

Batters: E Perry, H Knight, P Litchfield

All-rounders: A Gardner, C Atapattu, S Jo Johnson, M Kapp, C Tryon

Bowlers: L Smith, L Cheatle