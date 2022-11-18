SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 51

Sydney Sixers (SS-W) will take on Sydney Thunder (ST-W) in the 51st game of the Women's Big Bash League 2022 on Friday at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

The Sixers are the top team in this year's WBBL, winning nine of their 12 games. The Thunder, meanwhile, have won only one of their 12 matches. The Thunder will look to win this game, but the Sixers are a better team and expected to prevail.

SS-W vs ST-W Match Details

The 51st game of the Women's Big Bash League 2022 will be played on November 18 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney at 1:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SS-W vs ST-W, Women's Big Bash League 2022, Match 51

Date and Time: November 18, 2022; 1:45 pm IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

The North Sydney Oval in Sydney is a well-balanced surface conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so spinners could play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat saw 327 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

SS-W vs ST-W Form Guide

SS-W - Won 9 of their last 12 matches

ST-W - Won 1 of their last 12 matches

SS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

SS-W

No major injury update

Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Peterson, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

ST-W

No major injury update

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Amy Jones, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chloe Tryon, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

SS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Healy (11 matches, 301 runs)

Healy, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Jones is another good pick.

Batters

P Litchfield (9 matches, 246 runs)

S Bates and R Haynes are the two best batter picks. P Litchfield is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

A Gardener (11 matches, 209 runs, 21 wickets)

S Jo Johnson and A Gardener are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Perry is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone (11 matches, 108 runs, 14 wickets)

The top bowler picks are S Bates and S Ecclestone. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. L Smith is another good pick.

SS-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Gardener

Gardener is one of the best players in this game. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has registered 209 runs and taken 21 wickets in 11 games.

S Ecclestone

Ecclestone is one of the best picks, as she bowls at the death and bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 108 runs and taken 14 wickets in 11 games.

Five Must-Picks for SS-W vs ST-W, Match 51

S Ecclestone - 108 runs and 14 wickets

A Gardener - 209 runs and 21 wickets

A Healy - 301 runs

P Litchfield - 246 runs

S Jo Johnson - 115 runs and 8 wickets

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain can be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Healy

Batters: P Litchfield, S Bates, R Haynes

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, A Gardener, E Perry

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, S Bates, L Smith, L Cheatle

Sydney Sixers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Healy, A Jones

Batters: E Burns, S Bates, R Haynes

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, A Gardener, E Perry

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, L Smith, L Cheatle

