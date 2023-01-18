SSC vs NEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Match 3

The third match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see SSN College (SSC) squaring off against New College (NEC) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SSC vs NEC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. SSN College has various in-form players, whereas New College has a young squad of promising players.

New College will give it their all to win the match, but SSN College are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SSC vs NEC Match Details

The third match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 18 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SSC vs NEC, Match 3

Date and Time: January 18, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Presidency College and MCC Tambaram, where a total of 198 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

SSC vs NEC Form Guide

SSC - Will be playing their first match

NEC - Will be playing their first match

SSC vs NEC Probable Playing XI

SSC Playing XI

No injury updates

Mithul Raj M, Ronak Bagmar, Mohana Kumar, Rahul Ayyappan Harish, Prasanna Hari (wk), Aravindhan M, Athreya Sudarshan, Kalyan, Karneswaran, Ms Shriram

NEC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jawad Ahmed, Syed Shafiq Ahmed, Jai Kishore Nath, Syed JA Ibrahim, MJ Giridhar (wk), Haani Zia, Mohammed Harris, Madesh Maran, Yamin Ahamed Tusi, Mohammed Irshadullah, Nadeem

SSC vs NEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

MJ Giridhar

MJ Giridhar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Hari is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Bagmar

R Bagmar and M Raj are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shafiq played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Sudarshan

Kalyan and A Sudarshan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Ahamed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Irshadullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Shriram and M Irshadullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Karneswaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SSC vs NEC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Bagmar

R Bagmar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

S Shafiq

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Shafiq as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SSC vs NEC, Match 3

M Raj

A Sudarshan

R Bagmar

S Shafiq

Kalyan

SSN College vs New College Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

SSN College vs New College Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Hari, M Giridhar

Batters: M Raj, S Shafiq, R Bagmar

All-rounders: A Sudarshan, Kalyan, Y Ahamed

Bowlers: Karneswaran, M Irshadullah, M Shriram

SSN College vs New College Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Giridhar

Batters: M Raj, S Shafiq, R Bagmar, S Ahamed

All-rounders: A Sudarshan, Kalyan, Y Ahamed

Bowlers: Karneswaran, Nadeem, M Shriram

Poll : 0 votes