SSD vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden 2022, Match 13 and 14

Seaside CC will take on Evergreen CC in the 13th and 14th matches of the ECS Sweden 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Thursday.

Having played four matches so far, Seaside have only won one game. They are stuck to the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.621. Seaside lost their previous match against Jonkoping and will have to pull their socks up against Evergreen CC.

Evergreen are the table-toppers in Group A of the ECS Sweden Landskrona this season. They have won all four of their matches and are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They also have a fantastic net run rate of +3.332 which just goes to show their dominance. Evergreen defeated Goteborg Royals by an emphatic margin in their previous clash.

SSD vs ECC Probable Playing 11 Today

SSD XI

Umair Chaudary (wk), Shafat Ali Syed, Anil Gadariya, Gautam Bharti, Niaz Mohammad, Praveen Kumar Jr, Yasir Malik, Aditya Arora (c), Mujtaba Hakim, Aditya Somvanshi, Kartik Chari

ECC XI

Abdul Basit, Imran Kiyani, Saqib Lateef, Ahmed Ali(c), Umar Nawaz, Shahid Sarwar, Awais Naeem, Rajiv Swain, Mohammed Qadeer, Haris Idrees(wk), Abdullah Muhammed

Match Details

SSD vs ECC, ECS Sweden 2022, Match 13 and 14

Date and Time: May 5, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find some purchase.

Today’s SSD vs ECC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Koranga is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has been a consistent run-scorer and has scored 69 runs in a couple of matches.

Batters

A Ali has also looked in glorious touch with the bat in hand. He has amassed 79 runs at a strike rate of 171.73.

All-rounders

S Ali Syed is a brilliant all-rounder who will be hoping to prove a match-winner for his side. He is highly impactful at any stage of the match and possesses the ability to take the game away from the opposition. Ali Syed has scored 44 runs and has also scalped four wickets so far. He could prove to be a splendid captaincy pick for your SSD vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

U Nawaz is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the ECS Landskrona so far this season. He has amassed 86 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 209.75. Nawaz has also scalped two wickets.

Bowlers

M Qadeer is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with six scalps in four matches at an average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 6.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in SSD vs ECC Dream11 prediction team

S Ali Syed (SSD) – 249 points

U Nawaz (ECC) – 228 points

M Qadeer (ECC) – 228 points

I Razzaq Kiyani (ECC) – 205 points

A Ali (ECC) – 174 points

Important stats for SSD vs ECC Dream11 prediction team

S Ali Syed: 44 runs and 4 wickets

U Nawaz: 86 runs and 2 wickets

M Qadeer: 6 wickets

I Razzaq Kiyani: 20 runs and 4 wickets

H Koranga: 69 runs

SSD vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Today

SSD vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Koranga, N Mohammad, A Ali, U Chaudary, G Bharti, S Ali Syed, U Nawaz, I Razzaq Kiyani, M Qadeer, R Ranjan Swain, M Hakim

Captain: S Ali Syed Vice-Captain: U Nawaz

SSD vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Mohammad, A Ali, U Chaudary, G Bharti, S Ali Syed, U Nawaz, I Razzaq Kiyani, M Qadeer, R Ranjan Swain, B Abdul, A Gadariya, M Hakim

Captain: I Kiyani Vice-Captain: M Qadeer

Edited by Ritwik Kumar