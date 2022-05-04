SSD vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 9 and 10

Seaside CC (SSD) will take on the Helsinborg Stars (HS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Wednesday.

Seaside CC are fourth in the points table after winning one of their two matches. Meanwhile, the Helsinborg Stars are rooted to the bottom of the standings, having lost all four of their games.

SSD vs HS Probable Playing 11 Today

SSD XI

Umair Chaudary, Niaz Mohammad (wk), Shafat Ali Syed, Mujtaba Hakim, Kartik Chari, Aditya Somvanshi, Gautam Bhrati, Aditya Arora (C), Yasir Malik, Praveen Kumar, Shiv Gowda.

HS XI

Madhan Prabu (C), Pramod Chandrashekaraiah (wk), Pramod Kompella, Davinder Singh, Chandru Ganesan, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Abinash Panda, Suhas Shetty, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo, Rahul Trineth.

Match Details

SSD vs HS, ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 9 and 10

Date and Time: 4th May, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

Although the track at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden might assist the pacers early on, it will be much easier to bat on as the game progresses. Scores of over 100 are expected at the venue, with the batters expected to get value for their shots.

Today’s SSD vs HS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Shetty has amassed 108 runs in four ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches so far.

Batter

D Singh managed 87 runs in four games and will be looking to significantly add to his tally today.

All-rounders

S Ali Syed is a brilliant all-rounder who has scored 44 runs and scalped four wickets so far. He could prove to be a splendid captaincy pick for your SSD vs HS Dream11 fantasy team.

D Karan, who has picked up five wickets in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022, can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowler

M Prabu has scored 26 runs in addition to taking seven wickets in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in SSD vs HS Dream11 prediction team

M Prabu (HS) – 308 points

S Ali Syed (SSD) – 249 points

D Karan (HS) – 182 points

S Shetty (HS) – 182 points

D Singh (HS) – 174 points

Important stats for SSD vs HS Dream11 prediction team

M Prabu: 26 runs and 7 wickets

S Ali Syed: 44 runs and 4 wickets

D Karan: 5 wickets

S Shetty: 108 runs

D Singh: 87 runs

SSD vs HS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Sweden 2022)

SSD vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Sweden 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Shetty, N Mohammad, D Singh, G Bharti, U Chaudary, S Ali Syed, D Karan, Y Malik, M Prabu, G Krishnamoorthy, A Arora.

Captain: S Ali Syed. Vice-captain: M Prabu.

SSD vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Sweden 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Shetty, N Mohammad, D Singh, G Bharti, U Chaudary, S Ali Syed, D Karan, M Prabu, G Krishnamoorthy, A Arora.

Captain: D Karan. Vice-captain: D Singh.

