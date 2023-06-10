Seaside vs Huddinge - Dream11 Prediction - ECS Sweden T10 2023

Seaside will take on Huddinge in Match 30 of the ECS Sweden T10 2023 at the Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SSD vs HUD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Seaside have played only two matches in this tournament. They have one win and a loss so far and will be looking to climb up the points table. On the other hand, Huddinge have had a decent run. They have three wins and two losses and are third on the points table.

SSD vs HUD, Match Details

The 30th match of the ECS Sweden T10 2023 between Seaside and Huddinge will be played on June 10th 2023 at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SSD vs HUD

Date & Time: June 10th 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm is usually a very good one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently and they have been chased down as well. Thus, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

SSD vs HUD Probable Playing 11 today

Seaside Team News

No major injury concerns.

Seaside Probable Playing XI: Umair Chaudhry, Shafaat Ali Syed (c), Sachin Karunakar, Harinder Koranga (wk), Zawwar Hussain, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Manuj Jadvest, Sahibzad Abdul Haq, Mujtaba Hakim, Anil Gadariya, Ashiq Hussain

Huddinge Team News

No major injury concerns.

Huddinge Probable Playing XI: Imal Zuwak (c & wk), Rashid Khan, Saeed Ahmad, Samiullah Ramani, Tariq Zuwak, Omran Zazai, Nasir Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar, Yousaf Alikhail, Yaseen Khan, Hameed Zuwak

Today’s SSD vs HUD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Imal Zuwak (5 matches, 154 runs)

Imal Zuwak is in excellent touch with the bat. The HUD wicket-keeper batter has scored 154 runs in five innings while striking at 240.63. He has struck 14 fours and 13 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Yaseen Khan (2 innings, 6 wickets)

Yaseen Khan has played three games and has bowled in two of them. He has picked up six wickets at an economy of 10. He has a bowling average of 6.67 and has been striking once every four deliveries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Saeed Ahmad (5 matches, 178 runs, 1 wicket)

Saeed Ahmad is in magnificent touch with the bat. He has amassed 178 runs in five outings and he has a staggering strike-rate of 349.02. He has smashed 21 sixes along with 11 fours. With the ball, he has one wicket to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Ashiq Hussain (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Ashiq Hussain has bowled well in the two matches SSD have played. The right-arm pacer has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.33 in this competition.

SSD vs HUD match captain and vice-captain choices

Tariq Zuwak (5 matches, 83 runs, 6 wickets)

Tariq Zuwak has made brilliant all-round contributions in this tournament. The HUD seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 83 runs at a strike-rate of 207.50. With the ball, he has got six wickets at an economy rate of 9.57.

Shafaat Ali Syed (2 matches, 75 runs, 4 wickets)

Shafaat Ali Syed has been superb with both bat and ball. The SSD all-rounder has made 75 runs while striking at 258.62 and he has belted nine sixes. He has picked up four scalps in two games.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SSD vs HUD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tariq Zuwak 83 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Shafaat Ali Syed 75 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Saeed Ahmad 178 runs & 1 wicket in 5 matches Yaseen Khan 6 wickets in 2 innings Harinder Koranga 67 runs in 2 matches

SSD vs HUD match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and high-performing all-rounders and they could be crucial. Thus, the likes of Shafaat Ali Syed, Samiullah Ramani, Zawwar Hussain, Nasir Iqbal, Saeed Ahmad and Tariq Zuwak will be the ones to watch out for.

SSD vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Seaside vs Huddinge - ECS Sweden T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Imal Zuwak, Harinder Koranga

Batters: Umair Chaudhry, Yaseen Khan

All-rounders: Shafaat Ali Syed (vc), Samiullah Ramani, Zawwar Hussain, Nasir Iqbal, Saeed Ahmad, Tariq Zuwak (c)

Bowlers: Ashiq Hussain

SSD vs HUD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Seaside vs Huddinge - ECS Sweden T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Imal Zuwak, Harinder Koranga (vc)

Batters: Yaseen Khan, Sachin Karunakar

All-rounders: Shafaat Ali Syed, Samiullah Ramani, Zawwar Hussain, Nasir Iqbal, Saeed Ahmad (c), Tariq Zuwak

Bowlers: Ashiq Hussain

