SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 17th, 2020

The knockout phase of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League gets underway, as we have a repeat of Match 21 with Seaside CC and Linkoping CC taking centre stage.

Seaside CC have been dominant in this tournament with five wins in six games. On the other hand, Linkoping come into this game with three consecutive losses, the last of which came against Seaside CC.

In the corresponding fixture, Seaside edged Linkoping by just seven runs despite the likes of Hussain and Koranga being held back. Although Seaside CC are the overwhelming favourites, you never know in a game of T10 cricket.

Squads to choose from

Seaside CC

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Linkoping CC

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Seaside CC

A Zafar, Z Sabir, H Koranga, A Arora, A Hussain, I Khan, M Ghulami, S Murthy, S Gangannavar, U Sarwar and Z Hussain

Linkoping CC

A Naik, M Arshad, S Khan, A Shah, A Ashgar, B Patil, P Ballakuraya, A Mushtaq, I Khan, M Musab and M Moeez

Match Details

Match: Seaside CC vs Linkoping CC

Date: 17th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a very good one to bat on, with some movement on offer for the pacers. The ball has occasionally kept low, although the bowlers extracted decent pace and bounce early on in the innings. With this being a knockout game, both teams would look to bat first and at least put up 90, which is about par at this venue.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Koranga, M Ghulami, A Naik, A Mushtaq, S Khan, P Ballakuraya, M Moeez, Z Hussain, A Arora, U Sarwar and A Hussain

Captain: H Koranga, Vice-Captain: A Naik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ashgar, M Ghulami, A Naik, A Mushtaq, S Khan, P Ballakuraya, M Musab, Z Hussain, A Arora, U Sarwar and A Hussain

Captain: Z Hussain, Vice-Captain: M Ghulami