SSD vs STO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 27

The 27th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Seaside CC (SSD) square off against Stockholm Tigers (STO) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SSD vs STO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Seaside CC have won one of their last two matches of the season. Stockholm Tigers, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches.

Seaside CC will give it their all to win the match, but Stockholm Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SSD vs STO Match Details

The 27th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 10 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SSD vs STO, Match 27

Date and Time: June 10 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Seaside CC and Alby Zalmi CC, where a total of 245 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

SSD vs STO Form Guide

SSD - Won one of their last two matches

STO - Won four of their last six matches

SSD vs STO Probable Playing XI

SSD Playing XI

No injury updates

Umair Chaudhry, Sahibzad Abdul Haq, Shafaat Ali Syed ©, Harinder Koranga (wk), Sachin Karunakar, Zawwar Hussain, Mujtaba Hakim, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Anil Gadariya, Manuj Jadvest, Ashiq Hussain

STO Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Mathur ©, Shiva Arsi, Kaushik Vats, Archan Vaidya, Vinod Chalindra, Waleed Rasheed, Ashwin Amalraj (wk), Lagan Sandhu, Avinash Upadhyaya, Pankaj Kaul, Joshua Kumpati

SSD vs STO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Mathur

A Mathur is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Koranga is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Vaidya

V Chalindra and A Vaidya are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Chaudary played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ali

M Tomar and S Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Jadvest is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Kaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hussain and P Kaul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Hakim is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SSD vs STO match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Syed

S Ali Syed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 256 points in the last two matches.

H Koranga

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick H Koranga as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 135 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SSD vs STO, Match 27

A Vaidya

H Koranga

A Mathur

A Hussain

S Ali Syed

Seaside CC vs Stockholm Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seaside CC vs Stockholm Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Mathur, H Koranga

Batters: A Vaidya, U Chaudary, V Chalindra

All-rounders: M Tomar, S Al Syed

Bowlers: A Hussain, P Kaul, M Hakim, D Singh

Seaside CC vs Stockholm Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Mathur, H Koranga, A Amalraj

Batters: A Vaidya, U Chaudary, V Chalindra, J Kumpati

All-rounders: S Al Syed

Bowlers: A Hussain, P Kaul, M Hakim

