SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 6th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SSK vs SICC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Stockholm International CC take on Stockholm Super Kings in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The Stockholm Super Kings are in action for the first time in the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 as they face Stockholm International Cricket Club in what promises to be a very competitive game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper with a good blend of youth and experience in their respective rosters.

However, the Super Kings, led by Anbarasan Thamizharasan, hold the edge with a supremely talented batting unit. Both sides will be hoping to get one over the other and steal the march with two valuable points up for grabs in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Stockholm Super Kings

Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

Stockholm International Cricket Club

Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Razzaq Abdul, Yaseen Saleemi, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Naveed Anjum, Saad Asad, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm Super Kings

S Sundarpandian, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, B Moni, S Balasubramaniam, A Thamizharasan, P Rao, K Kandasamy, G Prashanth, V Natarajan and P Marani

Stockholm International Cricket Club

S Imtiaz, U Rafique, A Nazir, Y Saleemi, U Afzal, N Anjum, S Asad, A Ahmad, Z Malik, F Hameed and B Muhammad

Match Details

Match: Stockholm Super Kings vs Stockholm International Cricket Club

Date: 6th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at the Karsby Cricket Center. There isn't much help on offer for the bowlers apart from the odd lack of bounce. The dimensions of the ground also go against the bowlers, with the batsmen likely to go on the attack from ball one. Batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss, with 100 being a competitive total.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Imtiaz, U Rafique, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, S Balasubramanian, U Afzal, S Asad, A Thamizharasan, B Muhammad, P Marani and G Prasanth

Captain: A Thamizharasan, Vice-Captain: R Gowthaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sundarapandian, U Rafique, R Gowthaman, A Nazir, S Balasubramanian, U Afzal, P Rao, A Thamizharasan, B Muhammad, A Ahmad and G Prasanth

Captain: U Afzal, Vice-Captain: A Thamizharasan