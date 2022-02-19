SSL vs AAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T10 Match 26

Shama Stylish Living (SSL) will take on the Al Aziz Developers (AAD) in the 26th match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Saturday, February 19, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have had a tough time so far as neither has managed to win yet. Al Aziz Developer is in sixth place in the points table, followed by Shama Stylish Living in fifth place. Both teams will be seeking their first win in this game.

SSL vs AAD Probable Playing XIs

SSL XI

Harron Altaf (c), Adeel Rana, Vinod Raghavan, Rehan Khan, Sajid Khan, Umer Naim, Rakesh Rawat, Kamran Shaheen, Muhammad Farhan, Umair Ahmed, Wasee Ur Rehman

AAD XI

Muhammad Nadeem, Mohammad Younus (wk), Ali Imran Zaidi (c), Junaid Shamsudheen, Hamid Nawaz, Nasir Ali, Karim Ali, Ahsan Shahzad, Shahzad Polous, Aqeel Siddique, Shamim Ali

Match Details

Match: Shama Stylish Living vs Al Aziz Developers, Sharjah CBFS T10, 2022.

Date and Time: February 19, 2022; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. However, the surface gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce. Batting first would be an ideal decision on this pitch.

Today's SSL vs AAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haroon Altaf: Altaf has scored 108 runs in four games at an average of 27.00 and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a big knock in this game.

Batters

Rehan Khan: Rehan has been decent with the bat so far, scoring 38 runs at a strike rate of 132.33 in three innings. He is also quite handy and effective with the bowl as well.

All-rounders

Wasee Ur Rehman: Wasee is a great all-rounder pick for today’s game. He has picked up four wickets in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Muzamil Khan: Muzamil has managed to take three wickets in just two games. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in SSL vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Nasir Ali (AAD): 57 points

Mohammad Younus (AAD): 64 points

Ali Imran Zaidi (AAD): 69 points

Key stats for SSL vs AAD Dream11 prediction team

Aqeel Siddiqui - Three wickets in his last three games

Junaid Shamzu - Ten runs and two wickets in his last two games

Adeel Rana - 44 runs in his last three games

SSL vs AAD Dream11 Prediction

SSL vs AAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harron Altaf, Rehan Khan, Ali Imran Zaidi, Hamid Nawaz, Ahsan Shahzad, Aqeel Siddique, Wasee Ur Rehman, Muhammad Nadeem, Kamran Shaheen, Muhammad Farhan, Shamim Ali

Captain: Wasee Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: Aqeel Siddique

SSL vs AAD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harron Altaf, Rehan Khan, Ali Imran Zaidi, Hamid Nawaz, Ahsan Shahzad, Aqeel Siddique, Wasee Ur Rehman, Sajid Khan, Kamran Shaheen, Muhammad Farhan, Shamim Ali

Captain: Rehan Khan. Vice-captain: Harron Altaf

Edited by Ritwik Kumar