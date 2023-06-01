SSP vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 53

The 53rd game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see the BSCC Sofia Spartans (SSP) square off against Indo Bulgarian (INB) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Thursday (June 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SSP vs INB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Sofia Spartans have won three of their last ten games, while Indo Bulgarian have won five of their last 11. Sofia Spartans will give it their all to win the game, but Indo Bulgarian are expected to prevail.

SSP vs INB Match Details

The 53rd game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on June 1 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SSP vs INB, Match 53

Date and Time: June 1, 2023; 1:00 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last game played here between Indo Bulgarian and BSCU Sofia Spartans saw 78 runs scored for the loss of five wickets in six overs.

SSP vs INB Form Guide

SSP - Won three of their last ten games

INB - Won five of their last 11 games

SSP vs INB Probable Playing XIs

SSP

No injury update

Mohammad Sufyan (C), Zain Asif, Roohaan Makhdoomi (wk), Faizan Rehman, Rahul Dambal, Parth Acharya, Zain Abidi, Umar Naveed, Shiv Patel, Sahil Yasir, Syed Ashrafi

INB

No injury update

Mike Jones, Rohit Singh, Prakash Mishra (C), Bakhtiar Tahiri, Shafquat Khan (wk), Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Rakesh Yadav, Nikolay Nankov, Arjun Dhiman, Roman Lalotra

SSP vs INB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Dunbar

Dunbar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Khan is another good pick.

Batters

B Tahiri

G Lynch and Tahiri are the two best batter picks. S Nair played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Jones

P Mishra and Jones are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Krishnakumar is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Rasool

The top bowler picks are N Nankov and Rasool. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Laltora is another good pick.

SSP vs INB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Nair

Nair bats in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has gained 436 points in the last four games.

M Jones

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Jones the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and bowls crucial overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has garnered 425 points in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for SSP vs INB, Match 53

S Nair

M Jones

P Mishra

B Tahiri

K Krishnakumar

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs Indo Bulgarian Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs Indo Bulgarian Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Dunbar

Batters: B Tahiri, S Nair, G Lynch

All-rounders: J John, K Krishnakumar, P Mishra, M Jones, R Dhiman, G Singh

Bowlers: A Rasool

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs Indo Bulgarian Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Dunbar

Batters: B Tahiri, S Nair, K D Souza

All-rounders: J John, K Krishnakumar, P Mishra, M Jones, R Dhiman, G Singh

Bowlers: A Rasool

