SSP vs MUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 41

The 41st match of the ECS BulgariaT10 will see the Sofia Spartans (SSP) square off against the Medical University Sofia (MUS) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Monday, May 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SSP vs MUS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Medical University Sofia have played nine matches in the tournament so far and have managed to win seven of them. They are currently at the top of the table. They will look to strengthen their position at the top of the standings with a win in this match.

The Sofia Spartans, on the other hand, have been one of the unluckiest teams in the competition. All three of their matches have been abandoned so far. They will try to win this match and restore some positivity to their campaign this year.

SSP vs MUS Match Details

The 41st game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 29 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The match will commence at 5.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SSP vs MUS, Match 41, ECS BulgariaT10

Date and Time: May 29, 2023, Monday; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

SSP vs MUS Probable Playing XIs

SSP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SSP Probable Playing XI

B Constantine, S Nair, D Vinu Varghese, G Lynch, A Saju, K Krishnakumar, N George, J John, A Rasool, I Katzarski, and K George.

MUS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MUS Probable Playing XI

M Ali, J Gul, F Hussain, A Khan, M Bashir, H Yusuf, I Zaroo, M Tayub, D Ali, Z Chughtai, and B Khan.

SSP vs MUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ali

Mubarak Ali has been in decent batting form this tournament. He is also good behind the stumps, making him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Manan Bashir

Manan Bashir has been in good batting form and has been scoring runs consistently. His recent great run with the bat makes him a crucial pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

I Zaroo

Isa Zaroo has been contributing with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. While he has shown great form with the bat, he has made valuable contributions with the ball too in a couple of matches. Zaroo will be a great pick for the match from the all-rounder's section.

Bowler

Z Chughtai

Zeerak Chughtai has been in good bowling form this tournament. He has picked up crucial wickets. He can also contribute with the bat, which makes him a brilliant choice from the bowler's section for this match.

SSP vs MUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Isa Zaroo

Isa Zaroo has been in good all-round form this tournament. He has contributed to the team with both the bat and the ball. Zaroo will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Zeerak Chughtai

Zeerak Chughtai has been the strike bowler for his team. His ability to pick up wickets at important junctures and also contribute with the bat makes him a great bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SSP vs MUS, Match 41

M Ali

M Bashir

H Yusuf

I Zaroo

Z Chugtai

SSP vs MUS Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the National Sports Academy will be a sporting, favoring players of all trades. Top-order batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

SSP vs MUS Dream11 Prediction, Match 41, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: D Vinu Varghese, F Hussain, M Bashir

All-rounders: H Yusuf, M Tayub, I Zaroo, K Krishnakumar, N George

Bowlers: D Ali, Z Chughtai

