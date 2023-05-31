SSP vs PLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 49

The 49th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see the BSCC Sofia Spartans (SSP) squaring off against BSCU MU Plovdiv (PLO) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Wednesday, May 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SSP vs PLO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The BSCC Sofia Spartans have won one of their last eight matches. BSCU MU Plovdiv, on the other hand, have won five of their last nine matches BSCC Sofia Spartans will give it their all to win the match, but the BSCU MU Plovdiv are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SSP vs PLO Match Details

The 49th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 31 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SSP vs PLO, Match 49

Date and Time: May 31, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between MU Plovdiv and Istanbul KSK, where a total of 214 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

SSP vs PLO Form Guide

SSP - Won 1 of their last 8 matches

PLO - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

SSP vs PLO Probable Playing XI

SSP Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Sufyan ©, Zain Asif, Roohaan Makhdoomi (wk), Faizan Rehman, Rahul Dambal, Parth Acharya, Zain Abidi, Umar Naveed, Shiv Patel, Sahil Yasir, Syed Ashrafi

PLO Playing XI

No injury updates

Tajammal Moshin, Ishak Elec, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ali Turkmen ©, Mecit Ozturk, Ismet Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Ilyas Ataullah, Mohammad Isa, Muhammed Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal

SSP vs PLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Makhdoomi

R Makhdoomi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Jacob is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Sufyan

Z Asif and M Sufyan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Nair played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Uzair

M Uzair and U Naveed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Krishnakumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

F Rehman

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Dambal and F Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rasool is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SSP vs PLO match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Asif

Z Asif will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 673 points in the last 10 matches.

K Krishnakumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Krishnakumar the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 104 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for SSP vs PLO, Match 49

S Nair

M Sufyan

F Rehman

Z Asif

K Krishnakumar

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Makhdoomi

Batters: M Sufyan, Z Asif, S Nair

All-rounders: U Naveed, K Krishnakumar, Z Abidi, M Uzair

Bowlers: F Rehman, R Dambal, A Rasool

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Makhdoomi

Batters: M Sufyan, Z Asif, S Nair, S Hussain

All-rounders: U Naveed, K Krishnakumar, J John, M Uzair

Bowlers: R Dambal, A Rasool

