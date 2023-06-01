SSP vs PLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 52

The 52nd game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see the BSCC Sofia Spartans (SSP) squaring off against BSCU MU Plovdiv (PLO) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Thursday (June 1). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SSP vs PLO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Sofia Spartans have won three of their last ten games, while BSCU Plovdiv have won five of their last 11. Sofia Spartans will give it their all to win the game, but BSCU Plovdiv are expected to prevail.

SSP vs PLO Match Details

The 52nd game of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on June 1 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia at 11:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SSP vs PLO, Match 52

Date and Time: June 1, 2023; 11:00 am IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this used pitch. The last game played here between Indo Bulgarian and BSCU Sofia Spartans saw 78 runs scored for the loss of five wickets in six overs.

SSP vs PLO Form Guide

SSP - Won three of their last ten games

PLO - Won five of their last 11 games

SSP vs PLO Probable Playing XIs

SSP

No injury update

Mohammad Sufyan (C), Zain Asif, Roohaan Makhdoomi (wk), Faizan Rehman, Rahul Dambal, Parth Acharya, Zain Abidi, Umar Naveed, Shiv Patel, Sahil Yasir, Syed Ashrafi

PLO

No injury update

Tajammal Moshin, Ishak Elec, Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ali Turkmen (C), Mecit Ozturk, Ismet Turkmen, Murad Ozbek, Ilyas Ataullah, Mohammad Isa, Muhammed Turkmen, Zohaib Iqbal

SSP vs PLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Makhdoomi

Makhdoomi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. V Jacob is another good pick.

Batters

M Sufyan

Z Asif and Sufyan are the two best batter picks. S Nair played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Uzair

Uzair and Z Abidi are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Krishnakumar is another good pick.

Bowlers

F Rehman

The top bowler picks are R Dambal and Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Rasool is another good pick.

SSP vs PLO match captain and vice-captain choices

S Nair

Nair bats in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has gained 436 points in the last four games.

K Krishnakumar

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Krishnakumar the captain or vice-capatin, as he bats in the middle order and bowls key overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has garnered 325 points in the last four games.

Five must-picks for SSP vs PLO, Match 52

S Nair

M Sufyan

F Rehman

Z Asif

K Krishnakumar

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Makhdoomi

Batters: M Sufyan, Z Asif, S Nair

All-rounders: J John, K Krishnakumar, Z Abidi, M Uzair

Bowlers: F Rehman, R Dambal, A Rasool

BSCC Sofia Spartans vs BSCU MU Plovdiv Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Makhdoomi

Batters: M Sufyan, Z Asif, S Nair, K D Souza

All-rounders: K Krishnakumar, J John, M Uzair

Bowlers: R Dambal, A Rasool, F Rehman

