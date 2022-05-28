SSS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 17

Sari Sari Sunrisers will take on Barana Aute Warriors in the 17th match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at the Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Sunday.

Sari Sari Sunrisers come into this match following a defeat in their last clash against Valley Hikers. They will be hoping to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Barana Aute Warriors registered a terrific win over Champagne Reef Divers in their previous match. They will be expected to continue their dominant run in the competition.

SSS vs BAW Probable Playing 11 Today

SSS XI

Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin (c & wk), Romaine Paris, Cheston Dangleben, Kyron Phillip, Sebastien Brumant, Mikael Delsol, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Keron James, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine

BAW XI

Andy Matthew (c), Jervin Benjamin, Mervin Matthew, Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, Dylan Joseph, Wayne Auguiste, Derry Auguiste, Kishawn Viville, Morrel Burton, Fabien Benjamin

Match Details

SSS vs CRD, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams will want to post runs on the board first and then defend in the second half.

Today’s SSS vs BAW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Benjamin is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He can score runs at a brisk pace and amassed 144 runs in four matches at an average of 48.

Batters

C Dangleben is expected to be a key player for his side. Despite being listed as a batter, he has done well with the ball in hand and even picked up a wicket in the last game.

All-rounders

S Pascal is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He is the top scorer for his side and has scored 113 runs at an average of 28.25. Pascal has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 and will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your SSS vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Mingo is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 99 runs at an average of 49.50.

Bowlers

D Joseph has also done a more than decent job with the ball in hand. He has scalped five wickets in four matches at an average of 10.80.

Top 5 best players to pick in SSS vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

S Pascal (SSS) – 350 points

J Benjamin (BAW) – 299 points

M Matthew (BAW) – 258 points

D Joseph (BAW) – 222 points

R Paris (SSS) – 193 points

Important stats for SSS vs BAW Dream11 prediction team

S Pascal: 113 runs and 6 wickets

J Benjamin: 144 runs

M Matthew: 74 runs and 4 wickets

D Joseph: 5 wickets

R Paris: 57 runs and 3 wickets

SSS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction Today

SSS vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Benjamin, C Benjamin, C Dangleben, K Anselm, D Liverpool, S Pascal, M Matthew, J Mingo, D Joseph, R Paris, F Benjamin

Captain: S Pascal Vice-Captain: M Matthew

SSS vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Benjamin, C Benjamin, C Dangleben, K Anselm, M Delsol, S Pascal, M Matthew, J Mingo, D Joseph, R Paris, S Brumant

Captain: J Benjamin Vice-Captain: D Joseph

Edited by Ritwik Kumar