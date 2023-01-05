SSS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Eliminator

The Eliminator of Nature Isle T10 2022 will see Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) square off against the Barana Aute Warriors (BAW) at Windsor Park in Roseau on Friday, January 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SSS vs BAW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The tournament is down to its business end and this match is a battle for survival for both teams. Sari Sari Sunrisers finished the league stage third in the points table, with four wins from their seven matches.

Meanwhile, the Barana Aute Warriors finished fourth in the points table. They managed to win just three of their seven matches but qualified for the playoffs, having a better record than the last two teams.

The two teams have already faced each other twice in the tournament. The laurels have been shared between them as both the teams have won a match each. However, in their last encounter, the Warriors emerged victorious by 21 runs.

SSS vs BAW Match Details

The Eliminator of Nature Isle T10 2022 will be played on January 6 at Windsor Park in Roseau at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SSS vs BAW, Eliminator

Date and Time: January 6, 2022; 12.00 am IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau

SSS vs BAW Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park has generally been good for batting. However, in the last five matches, the team that batted first has enjoyed more of the benefits. Also, with the pressure of elimination looming, the team winning the toss might decide to bat first.

Last Five Matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won batting second: 1

Average score batting first: 119

Average score batting second: 98

SSS vs BAW Form Guide

SSS: Won two out of their last five matches.

BAW: Won two out of their last five matches.

SSS vs BAW Probable Playing XIs

SSS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Sari Sari Sunrisers Probable Playing XI

Stephan Pascal, Sadrack Descartes, Casimir Benjamin, Kershaskie Lewis, Shane Shilligford, Jason Parris, Redhead Nicklaus, Kishawn Viville, Adrien Matthews, Kimiah Straun, and Kirsten Casimir.

BAW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Barana Aute Warriors Probable Playing XI

Mervin Matthew, Jervin Gian Benjamin, Junior Henry, Delroy Liverpool, Gilon Tyson, Jelani Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Kurtney Anselm, Sherwin Labassiere, Erwin Burton, and Johnnel Eugene.

SSS vs BAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Gian Benjamin ( 10 Matches, 453 Points)

Jervin Gian Benjamin should be the primary choice from the wicketkeeper section. He has been consistent throughout the tournament and is in great form with a half-century in the last match.

Batter

Mervin Matthew (10 Matches, 308 Points)

Mervin Matthew is one man you cannot miss from the batter section. There are other options who on their day might give you more returns, but Matthew's presence guarantees you some points nine out of ten times.

All-rounder

Kurtney Anselm ( 10 Matches, 357 Points)

Kurtney Anselm has hit great form in the last four matches. His recent consistency makes him a must-pick from the all-rounders' section.

Bowler

Alvinison Jolly (10 Matches, 352 Points)

The right-arm medium-pacer has been in good form throughout the tournament. Alvinison Jolly's performances in the last few matches make him a very crucial pick from the bowlers' section.

SSS vs BAW match captain and vice-captain choices

Johnnel Eugene

Johnnel Eugene has been in good form throughout the tournament barring the last two matches. However, his performances during the whole course of the competition make him a more or less safe choice for the captain or vice-captain role.

Sadrack Descartes

Sadrack Descartes might be a choice that leads you to a big return in fantasy contests. He has been brilliant throughout the tournament. Descartes also enures points with both the bat and the ball and this makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for SSS vs BAW, Eliminator

J Gian Benjamin - 453 Points in 10 Matches

Mervin Matthew - 308 Points in 10 Matches

Kurtney Anselm - 357 Points in 10 Matches

Alvinison Jolly - 352 Points in 10 Matches

Sadrack Descartes - 460 Points in 10 Matches

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting, especially in the first half. Having more players who can be explosive and contribute to the ball as well is advisable.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SSS vs BAW Match Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

SSS vs BAW - Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Johnnel Eugene, Mervin Matthew, Stephan Pascal

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Gilon Tyson, Kurtney Anselm, Shane Shillingford

Bowlers: Jelani Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Redhead Nicklaus

SSS vs BAW Match Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

SSS vs BAW Match Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Johnnel Eugene, Mervin Matthew, Stephan Pascal, Junior Henry

All-rounders: Sadrack Descartes, Gilon Tyson, Kurtney Anselm,

Bowlers: Jelani Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Redhead Nicklaus

