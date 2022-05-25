SSS vs CRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 8

Sari Sari Sunrisers will take on Champagne Reef Divers in the eighth match of the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Wednesday.

Sari Sari Sunrisers are arriving into this clash after suffering a defeat in their previous match against Titou Gorge Splashers.

Meanwhile, Champagne Reef Divers will be high on confidence after beating Indian River Rowers by a gigantic margin of 10 wickets. They are expected to have the upper hand in this encounter as well.

SSS vs CRD Probable Playing 11 Today

SSS XI

Cheston Dangleben, Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Stephan Pascal, Anil Fontaine, Romaine Paris, Casimir Benjamin (c), Keron James, Mikael Delsol, Sebastien Brumant, Kirt Martin

CRD XI

Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Joshua Sylvester, M Dafoe (wk), Micah Joseph, Nicholas Bruno, Adrian Matthew, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy

Match Details

SSS vs CRD, Nature Isle T10 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: May 25, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be sluggish and slower bowlers might find some assistance here. Both teams would love to put runs on the board first and then defend it in the second half.

Today's SSS vs CRD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Benjamin is an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can score runs at a brisk pace and amassed 34 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 178.95.

Batters

J Raphael is expected to be a key player for his side. He has amassed 60 runs in two matches at an average of 60.

All-rounders

J Mingo is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to assert himself here. He has scored 78 runs in two games and will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your SSS vs CRD Dream11 fantasy team.

E Lendor is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 14 runs and has also picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

K Hamilton has also done a more than decent job with the ball in hand. He has also scalped a couple of wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SSS vs CRD Dream11 prediction team

J Mingo (SSS) – 125 points

E Lendor (CRD) – 104 points

K Hamilton (CRD) – 92 points

J Raphael (CRD) – 87 points

S Pascal (SSS) – 78 points

Important stats for SSS vs CRD Dream11 prediction team

J Mingo: 78 runs

E Lendor: 14 runs and 2 wickets

K Hamilton: 5 runs and 2 wickets

J Raphael: 60 runs

S Pascal: 34 runs and 1 wicket

SSS vs CRD Dream11 Prediction Today

SSS vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Benjamin, J Raphael, M Delsol, C Dangleben, J Mingo, E Lendor, S Pascal, M Joseph, K Hamilton, L Louisy, R Paris

Captain: J Mingo, Vice-Captain: E Lendor

SSS vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Benjamin, M Defoe, J Raphael, J Joseph, C Dangleben, J Mingo, E Lendor, M Joseph, K Hamilton, L Louisy, S Brumant

Captain: J Raphael, Vice-Captain: K Hamilton.

