SSS vs IRR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Nature Isle T10 match – May 25, 2023

The inaugural match of the 2023 Nature Isle T10 league will be played between the Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) and the Indian River Rowers (IRR) at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The game is expected to kick off at 9.30 pm IST on Thursday, May 25.

As this will be their first game, both teams would be itching to start their campaign with a win on the board.

They previously locked horns against one another in the previous year’s T10 edition which saw Sari Sari Sunrisers win by a narrow margin of seven runs.

As we look forward to this exciting fixture, here is our recommended pick for the top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming SSS vs IRR Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Alvinison Jolly (IRR) - 8 credits

The 35-year-old bowler has a very commendable bowling record. In a format that is known to be a graveyard for bowlers, Jolly maintains a robust economy rate of 9.31. In just 12 innings, he averages 17.08 with 12 wickets to his name and has a staggering strike rate of 11.

Jolly can spearhead the bowling attack and also your SSS vs IRR Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Kofi James (SSS) - 8.5 credits

Kofi James has a pretty decent record in first-class cricket. But when it comes to T10 cricket, the all-rounder has some pretty formidable figures to his name. In 11 innings, Kofi has scored 200 runs at an astounding strike rate of 163.9, which includes his best score of 64.

With the ball in hand, Kofi averages 12.9 with two two-wicket hauls and one three-wicket haul to his name. He is one of the top contenders for your SSS vs IRR Dream11 prediction captain or vice-captain for your team.

#1 Kavem Hodge (IRR) - 9 credits

Kavem Hodge is an exceptional all-rounder who has also represented his national side in international cricket. Besides, he has also been performing very well in the domestic arena.

Hodge has scored 591 runs in 21 T10 innings at a monstrous strike rate of 189.4 whilst averaging just under 40.

Hodge has claimed 15 wickets at an astounding average of 22.26. Hodge is a true asset for his side, he should be your number-one pick as your captain or vice-captain for the SSS vs IRR Dream11 prediction match.

