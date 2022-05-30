SSS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 22

The Sari Sari Sunrisers will take on the Indian River Rowers in the 22nd match of the Nature Isle T10 at Windsor Park in Dominica on Tuesday.

The Sari Sari Sunrisers have won only three out of their seven matches and are currently placed in fifth spot in the points table. The Indian River Rowers, on the other hand, have won three out of their six matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table.

The last time the two teams met, the Sari Sari Sunrisers registered a seven-run victory over the Indian River Rowers.

SSS vs IRR Probable Playing 11 Today

SSS XI

Casimir Benjamin (C & WK), Stephan Pascal, Joel Mingo, Cheston Dangleben, Keron James, Kyron Phillip, Sebastien Brumant, Mikel Delsol, Nickson Athanaze, Kirt Martin, Romaine Paris.

IRR XI

Vincent Lewis (C), Rick James, Deon Burton (WK), Lex Magloire, Sherlon George, Joel Durand, Sherwin Labassiere, Savio Anselm, Garvin Marcellin, Clement Marcellin, Tyrese LeBlanc.

Match Details

SSS vs IRR, Nature Isle T10, Match 22

Date and Time: 31st May 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica, West Indies

Pitch Report

The pitch at Windsor Park is overall a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 93 runs.

Today’s SSS vs IRR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Deon Burton: Burton is currently the leading run-scorer for Indian River Rowers with 182 runs in six matches. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Batters

Rick James: James has scored 76 runs in six innings. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Cheston Dangleben: Dangleben has scored 35 runs while picking up two wickets. He is a quality player who can do well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match.

All-rounders

Stephan Pascal: Pascal has scored 215 runs and also picked up seven wickets in five matches he played this season. He is a no-brainer captaincy choice in this game.

Vincent Lewis: Lewis has impressed everyone with his all-round performances, scoring 118 runs and picking up six wickets in his six outings.

Bowlers

Romaine Paris: Paris is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. In seven matches, he has scored 60 runs and picked up four wickets.

Lex Magloire: Magloire has scored 44 runs and also picked up two wickets in five matches. He is someone who can provide you with some valuable points on Tuesday.

Top 5 best players to pick in SSS vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Pascal (SSS) - 548 points

Vincent Lewis (IRR) - 420 points

Deon Burton (IRR) - 356 points

Casimir Benjamin (SSS) - 260 points

Romaine Paris (SSS) - 223 points

Important Stats for SSS vs IRR Dream11 prediction team

Stephan Pascal: 215 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

Vincent Lewis: 118 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches

Deon Burton: 182 runs in 6 matches

Casimir Benjamin: 140 runs in 7 matches

Romaine Paris: 60 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches

SSS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction Today

SSS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Casimir Benjamin, Deon Burton, Cheston Dangleben, Joel Durand, Rick James, Joel Mingo, Stephan Pascal, Vincent Lewis, Romaine Paris, Sebastien Brumant, Lex Magloire.

Captain: Stephan Pascal. Vice-captain: Vincent Lewis.

SSS vs IRR Dream11 Prediction - Nature Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Casimir Benjamin, Deon Burton, Cheston Dangleben, Joel Durand, Rick James, Stephan Pascal, Garvin Marcellin, Vincent Lewis, Romaine Paris, Sebastien Brumant, Clement Marcellin.

Captain: Stephan Pascal. Vice-captain: Casimir Benjamin.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava